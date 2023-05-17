Bitpanda's Pantos Introduces Multichain Token Creator: New Way of Blockchain Collaboration

Wed, 05/17/2023 - 16:07
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Pantos, innovative project by Bitpanda, has launched Multichain Token Creator, tool designed to revolutionize creation and deployment of multichain tokens
Bitpanda's project, Pantos, has unveiled the Multichain Token Creator, an intuitive web application designed to facilitate the creation and deployment of multichain tokens. This tool operates on the Pantos Digital Asset Standard (PANDAS), enabling users to establish their foundational token and further enhance it by downloading and customizing contract code.

The Multichain Token Creator provides a streamlined pathway for projects to expand their footprint across various blockchain networks. This broadened accessibility generates additional avenues for community interaction and project growth, freeing users, developers and their assets from being confined to a single blockchain.

Marius Ciortan, Pantos' Director of Product Engineering, expressed his enthusiasm for the Multichain Token Creator, labeling it a groundbreaking innovation within the blockchain industry. He emphasized its capacity to promote cross-chain cooperation and unlock infinite possibilities in the decentralized technology sphere.

For developers, the Token Creator significantly simplifies the development process of multichain assets, allowing for the swift launch of tokens. Conversely, users will benefit from a seamless multichain experience due to the ease of native multichain asset creation.

Pantos will publicly exhibit the Token Creator at the upcoming EDCON conference in Montenegro during the Super Demo event, taking place between May 19 and 23. Here, Pantos will also introduce the Pantos Digital Asset Standard (PANDAS).

Initially developed in 2018 as a Bitpanda research project, Pantos has since evolved into an open standard for genuinely decentralized multichain token transfers and blockchain interoperability. Its platform permits developers and users to easily issue tokens, encapsulate native coins of supported chains and create and deploy native multichain tokens.

Currently, Pantos' testnet supports seven chains: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, BNB, Cronos, Celo and Fantom, with continuous plans for integrating more EVM and non-EVM chains. Earlier this month, Pantos received the "Best Business Model" accolade at the Austrian Blockchain Award Gala.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

