    Major Bitcoin Miners Are Not Capitulating

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Big Bitcoin miners are accumulating Bitcoin
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 6:19
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to Julio Moreno, head of research at cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoQuant, has noted that bigger miners are currently in accumulation mode

    Meanwhile, smaller miners have been on a selling spree since the last halving event that took place back in April. 

    HOT Stories
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Solana on Verge of $200? Ethereum Smashes Resistance, XRP Set for $1 Breakout
    BlackRock Has Bad News for Solana Fans
    Bitcoin Price Crashes as US Government Transfers $2 Billion Worth of BTC

    As noted by Moreno, this "makes sense" since major publicly traded mining companies have reported higher reserves. Meanwhile, some of these companies are even buying Bitcoin. 

    As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrency mining giant Marathon Digital recently acquired $100 million worth of BTC while embracing a "full HODL" strategy. The company intends to hold the coins that it produces while also making additional purchases.  

    Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that some Bitcoin miners are also pivoting to artificial intelligence due to declining profitability. 

    At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $66,572.The Bitcoin price recently came under renewed selling pressure due to recent transfers made by the U.S. government. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

