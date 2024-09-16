    LogX Super App Secures $4 Million in Funding: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    With new round completed, aggregated amount of funding for LogX exceeded $10.1 million, team says
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 16:00
    LogX Super App Secures $4 Million in Funding: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    LogX Network, the world’s first on-chain consumer super app in the segment of leveraged trading and prediction markets, shares the details if its recent funding round. With fresh funding from a clutch of reputable VC majors, it is ready to expand into new blockchains.

    LogX, leveraged PM platform, secures $4 million in new round

    LogX, a multi-blockchain platform for leveraged trading and prediction markets, announces the successful completion of another funding round. A total of $4 million was secured from a number of investors from across the globe.

    Article image
    Image by LogX

    Among others, Hashed Emergent, Cumberland VC, Saison Capital, Gate Labs, DWF Ventures, Antler, Coinswitch Ventures, Wagmi Ventures and Kairos Capital backed the team in its fundraising efforts this time.

    Also, the round yielded contributions from top-tier angel investors in Web3, including Charles and Verity from Espresso Systems and Ryan Lee, Orderly Network CEO.

    Akshit Bordia, founder of LogX, is excited by the amount of support LogX's recent funding round scored in the VC ecosystem:

    These latest milestones are a testament to the unwavering trust from our financial backers, partners, and, most importantly, our loyal users. With the capital we’ve raised, our mission is to scale our product line and introduce leveraged prediction markets across 50+ blockchains.

    The latest funding round brings LogX's total capital raised to $10.1 million, following a $6.1 million seed round that attracted investors, such as Coinbase Ventures, Sequoia Capital, IOSG, GFC Global Founders, MSA and Better Capital.

    LogX getting closer to debut on TON blockchain

    The decentralized trading platform has also achieved its greatest milestone so far, surpassing $20 billion in trading volume in less then one year after public launch.

    LogX has seen significant growth since its launch in July 2023, with over $20 billion in trading volume achieved and the platform used by more than one million users.  

    LogX plans to leverage its new funding to expand its consumer offerings, with a focus on Leveraged Prediction Markets. Additionally, LogX will debut on the TON blockchain later this year, bringing prediction market trading to over 100 million users.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

