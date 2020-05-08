Litecoin (LTC) Core 0.18.1 Release Candidate Published. Here’s What’s New

The Litecoin (LTC) development team has announced the major release of its blockchain software. Litecoin Core 0.18.1 is now avaliable for 'thorough' testing

Adrian Gallagher, the Litecoin Core lead developer, has announced that v0.18.1 is ready for public testing. Such an update is presented by the Litecoin (LTC) team only once a year.

System changes

According to the official announcement, this version of the software should be utilized carefully since it may have some bugs. This release brings numerous changes to the operations of the Litecoin (LTC) blockchain.

First of all, developers reconsidered multiple Remote Procedure Calls (RPCs), i.e. the commands the operator sends to the system. Mostly, new and upgraded RPCs are responsible for the transaction logic, wallet performance and advanced types of encryption.

Creating empty wallets with no keys is a brand-new feature that is not compatible with older versions of the software. The Graphical User Interface (GUI) was also changed: new menus and setup options have been added. Furthermore, the all-in-one wallet creation tool 'litecoin-wallet' has been distributed.

When MimbleWimble?

Despite the new core release, the long-awaited MimbleWimble privacy protocol launch is the most anticipated milestone for the Litecoin (LTC) development team in 2020. David Burkett, the person responsible for the implementation of this protocol, recently shared the latest news on his progress.

According to him, he finished testing the block validating mechanism and started integrating it into the existing Litecoin (LTC) codebase.

