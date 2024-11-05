    LetsExchange Introduces Crypto Bridge, The Newest Function for Cross-Chain Swaps for Hundreds of Tokens

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    LetsExchange has launched a new functionality for cross-chain swaps - the crypto bridge. Now, one can swap hundreds of crypto assets across multiple blockchains
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 10:54
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    LetsExchange, a leading crypto exchange hub supporting the largest number of cryptocurrencies globally, has introduced a crypto bridge, expanding the functionality of its exchange widget. This new feature complements the existing Swap, Buy/Sell, and DEX functions.

    LetsExchange launches Crypto Bridge for cross-chain swaps

    Global cryptocurrency exchange platform LetsExchange shares details of its latest addition to its services stack. With its Crypto Bridge tool, swapping cryptos between various networks becomes easier than ever before.

    Article image
    Image by LetsExchange

    The bridge allows seamless exchanges of coins and tokens across different blockchain networks. Users can easily move cryptocurrencies that operate on multiple blockchains from one network to another.

    With the bridge, LetsExchange users can swap around 200 cryptocurrencies, including popular assets like USDT, USDC, ETH, BNB, BUSD, XRP, DOGE, KMD, ZIL, XEC, ONT, TAIKO, NEAR, UFT, EVER, DYDX, BTT, SCRT, BRISE, Metis, XRD, AVAX, and more. The feature supports major blockchains such as TRON, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, The Open Network (TON), Avalanche, Arbitrum, Celo, EOS, Kava, Optimism, POL, NEAR Protocol, and more. The platform plans to expand its support for additional chains and crypto assets continuously.

    Users must select the Bridge mode on the LetsExchange widget to use the bridge. However, cross-chain swaps can also be executed in Swap mode. The widget lets users choose coins or tokens and select the origin and destination blockchain networks. 

    Deeper liquidity and best security practices for traders

    LetsExchange partners with only trusted liquidity providers for the bridging process, reducing the typical risks associated with crypto bridges. Additionally, AML verification ensures that only legitimate crypto assets are traded. Customer service is available 24/7 to help users with any issues related to the bridge function.

    Alex J., Chief Product Officer (CPO) at LetsExchange, highlights the importance of the latest release for user experience and functionality of the product:

    We are proud to launch the bridge functionality in addition to the tools our customers can access. This will help them unlock new possibilities in the crypto space. This addition shows our commitment to consistently improving our platform to offer top-quality service. We are positive that users will appreciate it

    LetsExchange stands out as a leading crypto exchange hub, supporting over 5,000 coins and tokens across 400 blockchains, offering one of the most extensive selections in the market. The platform provides a range of services, including seamless crypto-to-crypto swaps, cross-chain swaps, a crypto bridge, decentralized exchange (DEX) functionality, and on-ramp/off-ramp options. Partners can easily integrate crypto-to-crypto and cross-chain swap features via API, while DEX and Buy/Sell options are accessible through customizable exchange widgets and Telegram bots.

    #LetsExchange
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

