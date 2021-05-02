Legendary Trader Who Called 2018 Top Predicts "Come to Jesus" Correction

News
Sun, 05/02/2021 - 18:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Fortunes will be lost, according to this legendary trader
Legendary Trader Who Called 2018 Top Predicts "Come to Jesus" Correction
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In his latest tweet, veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt warns that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will have a “come to Jesus” correction one day. 

The legendary chartist adds that fortunes and life savings will be lost, singling out people who don’t understand crypto and highly leveraged market participants as the biggest future losers.

Brandt’s growing frustration with “laser eyes,” a meme popular with Bitcoiners, even made him side with American comedian Bill Maher who lashed out at crypto and this year’s Oscars during the latest episode of his show: 

Whether you believe BTC is the monetary savior of the world or a computer program Pet Rock, I think you might laugh AT or laugh WITH this video clip as hard as I did.            

Related
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Claims XRP Could Hit New All-Time High

Brandt’s past calls 

Even though overdramatic tweets are very on-brand for Brandt, he has a track record of prescient predictions.

In January 2018, for instance, he noticed that Bitcoin’s previous parabolic advance had been violated, which portended the start of a brutal bear market.     

Some of Brandt’s price calls, however, went terribly wrong. Following the pandemic-driven crash in March 2020, he claimed that Bitcoin was more likely to go to zero than $100,000. The largest cryptocurrency is up almost 1,200 percent since Brandt’s doomy tweet.  

#Bitcoin News #Peter Brandt
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Legendary Trader Who Called 2018 Top Predicts "Come to Jesus" Correction
05/02/2021 - 18:10

Legendary Trader Who Called 2018 Top Predicts "Come to Jesus" Correction
Alex Dovbnya
article image Mike Novogratz Compares XRP Army to 9/11 Truthers: "You Could Tell Them Anything"
05/02/2021 - 08:44

Mike Novogratz Compares XRP Army to 9/11 Truthers: "You Could Tell Them Anything"
Alex Dovbnya
article image Dogecoin Spikes 10 Percent as Elon Musk Confirms That It Will Be Part of His "SNL" Skit
05/02/2021 - 07:09

Dogecoin Spikes 10 Percent as Elon Musk Confirms That It Will Be Part of His "SNL" Skit

Alex Dovbnya