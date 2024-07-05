Advertisement
AD

    Don't Buy Meme Coins, Adam Back Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    You should steer clear of meme cryptocurrencies, according to crypto OG cited in Bitcoin whitepaper
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 14:17
    Don't Buy Meme Coins, Adam Back Says
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin evangelist Adam Back has warned cryptocurrency investors against placing their bets on meme coins, which have emerged as a red-hot market sector.   

    Advertisement

    Back also claims that market participants should steer clear of other alternative cryptocurrencies as well. The cofounder of blockchain technology company Blockstream is convinced that Bitcoin is the only "investment grade" crypto.

    The meme coin sector recently experienced a revival because of such success stories as Pepe (PEPE) and dogwifhat (WIF). Various celebrity meme coins from influencers like Iggy Azalea further fueled speculative fervor.

    HOT Stories
    Don't Buy Meme Coins, Adam Back Says
    Former Mt. Gox CEO Breaks Silence on 141,686 Bitcoin Payback
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting

    As reported by U.Today, former Goldman Sachs analyst Murad Mahmudov recently opined that market participants should be focused exclusively on meme coins, but he recommended avoiding microcaps.

    Related
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 15:02
    Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Slams XRP and ADA as 'Cult Meme Coins'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
     

    Back in March, Joe Weisenthal, cohost of Bloomberg's “Odd Lots” podcast, tried to explain the success of meme cryptocurrencies, arguing that they satisfy the demand for "for extremely asymmetric bets."

    Still, there are some prominent industry names that are opposed to the speculative meme coin frenzy. For instance, Back's nemesis Vitalik Buterin has also criticized celebrity meme coins due to their lack of utility and interesting mechanics.

    Related
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 05:20
    Meme Coin Index with SHIB, DOGE, WIF, PEPE, and BONK Launched by Major Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    No need to panic 

    Back, who was famously cited by Satoshi Nakamoto in the Bitcoin whitepaper, recently weighed in on the Bitcoin market crash, urging holders not to panic and buy the dip. He has also noted that Bitcoin's recent drawdowns were actually less deep compared to previous bullish cycles.

    The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is currently trading at $55,536 after plunging to a five-month low of $53,898 earlier today.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Adam Back
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Former Mt. Gox CEO Breaks Silence on 141,686 Bitcoin Payback
    Jul 5, 2024 - 14:11
    Former Mt. Gox CEO Breaks Silence on 141,686 Bitcoin Payback
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 466% in Weekly Burns, Yet SHIB Price Drops 22%
    Jul 5, 2024 - 14:11
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 466% in Weekly Burns, Yet SHIB Price Drops 22%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) to Plummet Toward $47,000, Predicts Top Analyst
    Jul 5, 2024 - 14:11
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Plummet Toward $47,000, Predicts Top Analyst
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Ranks Top 10 Globally and Achieves Profitability Within 2 Months of Launch
    Asic Marketplace Celebrates 3 Remarkable Years Of Excellence In The Mining Industry
    Pandiana $PNDA Token Presale Goes Live, Set To Overthrow Bonk, WIF, Slothana & BOME On Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Don't Buy Meme Coins, Adam Back Says
    Former Mt. Gox CEO Breaks Silence on 141,686 Bitcoin Payback
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 466% in Weekly Burns, Yet SHIB Price Drops 22%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD