Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Warning as Ethereum Price Eyes Dump

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Popular trader Peter Brandt issues crucial warning about dangerous bearish pattern in Ethereum's price
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 14:13
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Warning as Ethereum Price Eyes Dump
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Legendary trader Peter Brandt has recently updated his outlook on the Ethereum (ETH) price chart, highlighting a worrying pattern. Thus, Brandt has identified a controversial head-and-shoulders top formation, which is typically seen as a bearish indicator, suggesting that the price may soon fall. 

    Advertisement

    This pattern usually signals a reversal from a bullish trend to a bearish one, often resulting in a significant drop in price.

    Related
    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 10:55
    Ethereum (ETH) Faces Bearish Phase as Futures Traders Aggressively Sell
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion
    Samson Mow Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Statement: Details
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging on Verge of Cliff, Dogecoin (DOGE) Heading Toward $0.13, Ethereum (ETH) Really Needs This Support

    Despite identifying this bearish pattern, Brandt stressed that he is not short on cryptocurrencies. This is particularly interesting given that just a month ago, in early May, Brandt announced that he was officially short on Ethereum futures. 

    However, at that time, he made it clear that he refrains from shorting the spot market due to counterparty risk and always uses stop-loss orders to manage his risk.

    Brandt's current stance seems to be a shift from his previous position. While he is now signaling a potential bearish trend, the price of ETH has continued to rise. Currently trading at $3,500, the altcoin has seen a significant increase from its price a month ago, when it was trading at less than $2,900.

    Related
    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 13:22
    Polygon Outshines Ethereum in Key Network Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The head and shoulders top pattern highlighted by Brandt could be a critical warning for traders and investors. If the pattern holds true, the price of Ethereum could face a downturn in the near future. However, the market's recent behavior suggests a complex scenario, where traditional chart patterns and market sentiment are not entirely in tune.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum ETF #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image 7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Is Shiba Finally Surging?
    Jun 11, 2024 - 14:08
    7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Is Shiba Finally Surging?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Polygon Outshines Ethereum in Key Network Metric
    Jun 11, 2024 - 14:08
    Polygon Outshines Ethereum in Key Network Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 103% in Volume - What's Happening?
    Jun 11, 2024 - 14:08
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 103% in Volume - What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Exchange Enhances Compliance and Security with Chainalysis
    Binance Labs Invests In Zircuit To Advance L2 With AI-Enabled Sequencer Level Security
    ceτi AI Secures $80M of NVIDIA GPUs and Hardware to Expand Global AI Infrastructure Network by 25x
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Warning as Ethereum Price Eyes Dump
    7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Is Shiba Finally Surging?
    Polygon Outshines Ethereum in Key Network Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD