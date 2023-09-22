Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Alerts FTX Users of This Crucial Date: Details

Fri, 09/22/2023 - 16:45
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Former FTX users alerted to critical deadline as new developments unfold
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Alerts FTX Users of This Crucial Date: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has alerted former FTX users to a crucial deadline as new developments unfold in the bankruptcy case of the embattled crypto exchange.

Brandt draws attention to the upcoming deadline of the FTX customers' claims bar date of Sept. 29, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. United States Eastern Time.

Per the document Brandt posted, the bar date is the deadline to file proof of claims against FTX debtors, in this case, the FTX bankruptcy estate, on account of customers.

Related
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Gives Golden Advice to Crypto Traders

Customers can start the claim procedure by logging onto the customer claims portal, bearing in mind that the deadline for filing claims is Sept. 29. This deadline affects former users of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the trading firm Alameda Research and dozens of connected businesses.

Each claim against the exchange must be made in U.S. dollars and include the claimant's choice of asset (cryptocurrency, fiat or NFT).

FTX recent developments

The new leadership team of FTX has been working for months to piece together the missing assets worth billions of dollars that belong to the digital asset exchange.

In the most recent development, bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed a lawsuit against former Salameda workers to recover around $157.3 million, according to a late Thursday court filing. Salameda is a Hong Kong-incorporated company affiliated with FTX and claimed to be run by the disgraced FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried.

The FTX bankruptcy estate attempted to recoup payments from linked parties previously - Bankman-Fried and his executives, as well as FTX's charity and life science divisions. Additionally, it is attempting to recover funds paid to Genesis Global Capital.

Related
FTX: Anthony Scaramucci Weighs in on Exchange's Uncertain Future

The bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is also attempting to claw back luxury property and "millions of dollars in fraudulently transferred and misappropriated funds" from Sam Bankman-Fried's parents, Allan Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried. 

#Peter Brandt #FTX #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Did Tether Spokesperson Just Confirm Major Conspiracy?
09/22/2023 - 16:30
Did Tether Spokesperson Just Confirm Major Conspiracy?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Flare's Songbird Turns Two, SGB Inflation Drops to 5%
09/22/2023 - 16:15
Flare's Songbird Turns Two, SGB Inflation Drops to 5%
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image New Elon Musk Book Triggers Binance Boss Changpeng "CZ" Zhao's Reaction
09/22/2023 - 16:00
New Elon Musk Book Triggers Binance Boss Changpeng "CZ" Zhao's Reaction
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev