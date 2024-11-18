    Leading XRP ETP Surpasses Major Milestone

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    An XRP ETP has topped $100 million in assets under management
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 19:40
    Leading XRP ETP Surpasses Major Milestone
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    21Shares Ripple XRP ETP (AXRP) has now surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM), according to a Monday announcement. 

    The product, which was originally launched all the way back in April 2019, is fully backed by the XRP cryptocurrency.

    Apart from 21Shares, XRP ETPs are also offered by such companies as 21Shares and CoinShares in Europe. 

    HOT Stories
    Leading XRP ETP Surpasses Major Milestone
    XRP Price Stuck at $1: Will Bulls Push Higher?
    Cardano Forms First 2024 Golden Cross, What's Next?
    MicroStrategy Announces Insanely Big Bitcoin Purchase

    There are several pending spot XRP ETF proposals that could be approved by the SEC in the U.S. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, 21Shares joined the XRP ETF race in early November. 

    Earlier, Bitwise and Canary Capital also submitted their respective XRP ETF filings.

    Related
    XRP and ADA ETF Filings Predicted by Top Analyst
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 07:02
    XRP and ADA ETF Filings Predicted by Top Analyst
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has repeatedly predicted that an XRP ETF would be inevitably launched in the US. However, some experts believe that this is unlikely to happen in the short term. 

    The XRP cryptocurrency recently went on a wild rally amid expectations of a much looser regulatory policy in the U.S. 

    Persistent rumors about the imminent resignation of SEC Chair Gary Gensler have helped to push the token's price to the highest level since November 2021. 

    The XRP ETF race is now expected to heat up due to the expected removal of regulatory roadblocks. "In the October Bitwise XRP ETF filing with the SEC, Bitwise states that the biggest risk factor to buyers of the ETF would be...the SEC itself. That part of the S-1 might have to be amended fairly soon," pro-crypto attorney Jeremy Hogan recently said in his social media post. 

    XRP is still up more than 80% over the past week despite giving up some gains. The token remains in sixth place by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko data. 

    #XRP ETF #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 18, 2024 - 16:48
    Ripple’s Top Lawyer Takes Dig at Leading Candidate to Replace Gensler
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 18, 2024 - 15:53
    XRP Price Stuck at $1: Will Bulls Push Higher?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Leading XRP ETP Surpasses Major Milestone
    Ripple’s Top Lawyer Takes Dig at Leading Candidate to Replace Gensler
    XRP Price Stuck at $1: Will Bulls Push Higher?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD