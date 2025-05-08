KuCoin Pay Partners With Patrice Evra-Backed AI Project WLTG

Advertisement

Leading cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announces a strategic partnership between KuCoin Pay solution and We Love This Game, a pioneering AI Celebrity Digital Twin project introduced by Manchester United and Juventus legend Patrice Evra.

KuCoin Pay, KuCoin's native payment solution, shared the details of its recent partnership with iconic football player Patrice Evra and his product We Love This Game (WLTG). Evra's platform ventures into the segment of digital AI twins.

WLTG is ushering in a new era of "Joyful Disruption" in the Web3 space. At the heart of this vision is AI Patman, Evra's captivating AI digital twin who engages fans through personalized video messages, imaginative manga storytelling, fun soccer predictions and more.

The integration with KuCoin Pay will allow WLTG users to seamlessly transact using crypto, enabling efficient, secure and real-time contributions to the platform’s initiatives, from community challenges to cause-driven engagement and digital interactions with the AI twin.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, highlights the importance of such integration and innovative character of new partnership:

Blockchain is not just about transferring assets - it’s about transferring value and trust. This partnership is a perfect synergy of cutting-edge technology and genuine human connection. By integrating KuCoin Pay, we're empowering WLTG users to effortlessly contribute to a future where doing good is as seamless as sending a token.

Also, the collaboration promotes KuCoin Pay as a new-gen mechanism of paying for goods and services with cryptocurrency in a pure seamless and secure manner.

Pay It Forward initiative introduces Web3 ethos for public good

Patrice Evra, founder of WLTG, is excited by the opportunities working with KuCoin Pay unlocks for every sports and Web3 enthusiast:

WLTG is about passion, purpose, and the power of technology to bring people together through acts of kindness. With KuCoin Pay, we're unlocking new ways for fans to engage with AI Patman and fuel our collective mission to spread positivity across the digital and physical worlds.

The native integration of KuCoin Pay within the WLTG ecosystem as well as ecosystem and infrastructure support are key theses for the partnership.

By creating an AI-powered version of Evra’s voice, values and spirit, WLTG empowers a new generation of users to engage in a Pay It Forward revolution — a movement that uses Web3 tools to drive kindness, generosity and community-led action.