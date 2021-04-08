Kraken Confirms Its Plan to Go Public in 2022

Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:20
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken will go public "sometime next year"
Kraken Confirms Its Plan to Go Public in 2022
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken will have its public debut in 2022 via a direct listing, according to CEO Jesse Powell's new CNBC interview:

We're looking at being able to go public sometime next year. It would probably be a direct listing, similar to Coinbase.

There have been numerous reports about Kraken holding a new funding round that could boost its valuation to a whopping $20 billion, but Powell says it is not in a rush to seek new investors ahead of the Coinbase listing:

We've kind of been delaying a bit to see where the Coinbase valuation comes in at.

The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange will have its blockbuster direct listing on April 14 after reporting stellar first-quarter results with $1.8 billion in revenue and 56 million verified users.

Kraken, according to Powell, also started the year on a high note, surpassing the 2020 numbers in just two months:

We beat last year's numbers by the end of February. The whole market has really just exploded.

