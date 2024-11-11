Kite AI by ZettaBlock Achieves New Level of Fair Participation in AI

Advertisement

Leveraging ZettaBlock’s core technology, Kite AI, a new-gen data marketplace, is an open data platform for the AI economy. Technically, Kite AI transforms siloed data assets into a collaborative resource for various use cases.

Kite AI makes AI access more inclusive and transparent than ever before

According to an official statement by ZettaBlock , a decentralized data ecosystem for AI development, its Kite AI infrastructure layer introduces an entirely new way of resource management in AI applications.

Image by Kite AI

Among many ongoing challenges in the commercial AI segment, Kite AI addresses centralization issues preventing the segment from reaching ultimate inclusivity and resource-effectiveness.

Kite AI is a pioneering concept for a new model of collaboration, where data providers, AI developers and end users connect in an agent-enabled ecosystem. Built to support data attribution, ownership and fair rewards, Kite AI transforms isolated data assets into an open, collaborative resource that fuels innovation and opportunity.

As a result, the new instrument combines the best of blockchain’s transparency with cutting-edge AI infrastructure to support secure, scalable data sharing.

Preparing for launch over the past two years, the team has concentrated on building enhanced data pipelines, especially for blockchain data, partnering with key players like SUI, Eigenlayer, Chainlink Labs and more. This platform has processed dozens of terabytes of data, making it accessible to organizations for AI model development while safeguarding the privacy of the initial data sources.

Introducing Save the Llama, community-driven AI initiative

Besides launching Kite AI itself, the representatives of ZettaBlock are going to unveil Save the Llama, a unique community-focused program, at DevCon 2024.

This initiative invites the in-person attendees at DevCon to participate in training an LLM to develop a sense of humor, with performances streamed live on Twitch. Through Kite AI’s data attribution technology, participants earn points for their contributions, with bonus points awarded when their submissions influence the model's live performances.

This project not only demonstrates the power of community-driven AI development but also showcases how our technology can track and reward meaningful contributions to AI advancement.