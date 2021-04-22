Key Reasons Why Ethereum Just Hit Fresh Record High Within an Inch of $2,600

Thu, 04/22/2021 - 12:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum has hit a new all-time high, coming close to $2,600
Key Reasons Why Ethereum Just Hit Fresh Record High Within an Inch of $2,600
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, hit a fresh all-time high of $2,575 at 11:35 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

ETH
Image by tradingview.com

The top altcoin continues to eat away at Bitcoin's market share, which is now sitting at a multi-year low.

Ether is up more than 13 percent over the past 24 hours while Bitcoin remains flat.

Technical and fundamental strength

Earlier today, Real Vision Group's Raoul Pal spotted an "enormous rounded bottom" on the ETH/BTC chart, predicting a huge breakout on the verge of the aforementioned price spike.

Bitcoin Ether
Image by @RaoulGMI

By asserting dominance in DeFi and NFTs, Ether is now becoming "the currency of the digital world," Pal claims. He also made a comment about selling his whole Bitcoin stash for Ether, which obviously did not sit well with Bitcoiners:

At this point in the risk cycle and with ETH 2.0 coming (cheaper fees and less supply), I'm struggling to not sell all my BTC to move my entire core position to ETH. To be clear - I'm a massive BTC bull, but I think ETH is the better asset allocation for performance right now.

Ethereum Could Still Be Classified as Security, According to SEC

A shot in the arm from Canada

Three Ethereum exchange-traded funds simultaneously went live on April 20 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, allowing Canadian investors to easily get exposure to the token.

On April 21, the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) logged $44 million in trading volume, maintaining its lead over the Purpose Ether ETF that recorded $30 million. All ETFs saw greater volume on the second day of trading, which is "very rare," according to analyst Eric Balchunas.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

