    Key Reason for Solana's BONK 20% Surge Explained: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Recent spike in BONK's price part of broader meme coin trend
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 15:24
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Following a recent price increase, Solana-based meme coin Bonk (BONK) has been one of the top gainers among the top 100 crypto assets in the last 24 hours.

    BONK rose as much as 8% within the last 24 hours but has retreated at press time to trade down 3.33% in the last 24 hours. However, BONK remains higher by 20% weekly.

    BONK's 20% rally in the past week might be largely due to Bitcoin profits being redistributed into smaller altcoins, as traders look for opportunities outside the top cryptocurrencies.

    As Bitcoin consolidates after its recent run, altcoins like BONK and Dogecoin have captured the interest of investors seeking higher potential gains in a speculative environment.

    According to Santiment, an on-chain analytics platform, meme coins like Dogecoin and BONK were major stories on Wednesday, with spikes in price across the sector.

    Meme coins surge as Bitcoin profits get redistributed

    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surged to a nearly three-month high of $68,399 in Wednesday's trading session, capping three days of continuous gains before falling. As Bitcoin topped $68,000, meme coins headlined altcoins' continued growth, with Dogecoin and BONK surging ahead.

    The recent spike in BONK's price is part of a broader trend in the meme coin sector. These speculative assets are experiencing renewed interest as profits from Bitcoin are being redistributed across the cryptocurrency market.

    This redistribution is a common phenomenon where gains from more established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are reinvested into altcoins, driving their prices up. According to Santiment, "Speculative assets continue churning as Bitcoin profits get redistributed."

    Santiment suggests that altcoins can continue to grow, as long as crowd FOMO (fear of missing out) does not get in the way. Excessive buying driven by FOMO could lead to a price correction as investors take profits.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

