Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metric Surges: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin seeing substantial comeback in key metric, which could be first sign of reversal
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 8:22
    Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metric Surges: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Key on-chain metrics for Dogecoin have significantly increased, indicating increased activity in spite of price consolidation. Over the past week, the average transaction size has increased dramatically, reaching a seven-day high of $33,411 on Nov. 12, 2024, while continuing to hover around a seven-day average of $11,960.

    Advertisement

    This dramatic increase suggests that the network is being dominated by larger transactions, which may be a sign of increased institutional investor or whale activity interest. Dogecoin's volatility has also significantly increased in tandem, peaking at 147% on the 30-day chart.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This is indicative of high price volatility, which frequently precedes acute market movements. In the past, either significant pullbacks or powerful rallies have preceded periods of elevated DOGE volatility. A critical phase can be seen on the market side of the DOGE price chart. Dogecoin had a significant upswing in November and is now trading at about $0.40. The asset has since consolidated within a descending channel after encountering resistance close to $0.48.

    HOT Stories
    Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin May Reach $200,000 in 2025
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Earns Praise from Cardano Founder
    Bitcoin (BTC) Back at ATH: Next Target, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Disappears, Ethereum (ETH) Hits $4,000, But There's a Catch
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says This Asset Is Next to Surge Big After Gold

    The 50-day EMA and $0.35 are both clear support levels. A decline toward the 200-day EMA at $0.21 might happen if DOGE is unable to maintain this level. Dogecoin has an opportunity to recover its upward momentum on the bullish side if it breaks above the trendline of descending resistance. Traders should keep a close eye on the $0.42 to $0.45 range for indications of a recovery.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Back at ATH: Next Target, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Disappears, Ethereum (ETH) Hits $4,000, But There's a Catch
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 00:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Back at ATH: Next Target, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Disappears, Ethereum (ETH) Hits $4,000, But There's a Catch
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    There is a chance that a rally toward the psychologically significant $0.50 level could be initiated by a successful breakout above $50. The market is heating up for Dogecoin, as evidenced by growing volatility and larger transaction sizes. But there are issues given the asset's lack of volume and inability to maintain its previous highs.

    Any sizable volume inflow above current levels may be a sign of the start of a fresh rally. A major factor in determining whether DOGE can reach its previous highs will be the state of the larger cryptocurrency market.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 7:59
    Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin May Reach $200,000 in 2025
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 5:59
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Earns Praise from Cardano Founder
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Step into Future of Gambling with Gateway2Fortune: Where Innovation Meets Excitement
    Forbes Web3 Celebrates Innovation: Legacy Pass Members Showcased in the Forbes Magazine
    Eliza Labs and Stanford University’s FDCI to Explore AI Agents Impact on Digital Currency Systems
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Key Dogecoin (DOGE) Metric Surges: Details
    Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin May Reach $200,000 in 2025
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Earns Praise from Cardano Founder
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD