Kangamoon (KANG) Token Release Campaign in Late Q1, 2024 Might Be Welcomed by Investors, as Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) Target New Price ATHs

BlackRock has revealed its plan to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF in Brazil. Meanwhile, top analysts have forecasted a massive rally for Cardano.

At the same time, the novel meme coin, KangaMoon (KANG), gains steam in 2024.

Blackrock to bring Bitcoin ETF to Brazil with new partnership

BlackRock, in partnership with Brazil's B3 stock exchange, has announced the introduction of Brazilian Depositary Receipts for the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. This initiative represents BlackRock's entry into Brazil's crypto ETF sector.

Qualified investors in Brazil will be able to trade this asset starting Friday. Subsequently, the offering will expand to retail investors in Brazil. In other news, Bitcoin has lived up to its name as the flagship cryptocurrency as it sparked a major market rally.

According to CoinMarketCap, BTC rose from a $50,607.53 weekly low to a $63,402.91 high, making it the best crypto in the market. Its year-to-date gain currently stands at 163.0%, and its monthly gain is at 46.7%. If this bullish momentum lingers, Bitcoin could rise to $100K.

Cardano (ADA) bull indicator almost activated, says analyst

Top analyst Dan Gambardello urged the cryptocurrency community not to worry over Cardano's (ADA) weak price movement in a recent video. The alt coin kept trading below $1 even though Bitcoin just surged past the $60k threshold.

Gambardello likened the present price movement of Cardano to that of Ethereum in 2020, prior to the significant surge in Bitcoin. Ethereum was trading at $500 at the time, while Bitcoin was around $17,000. Ethereum unexpectedly doubled in price to $1,300 in just eight weeks.

Gambardello used a historical indicator to predict that Cardano would soon experience a new ATH. He claims that in order for this to happen, the alt coin needs to close above the 200-day moving average. Cardano is currently up 18.3% on the market and trading as high as $0.7003 on the weekly chart.

KangaMoon (KANG) unlocks new opportunities for investors

KangaMoon (KANG) has witnessed a 125% price surge from $0.005 in stage 1 to $0.01125 in stage 3.

KangaMoon stands out in the meme coin sector by adding utility to its token structure, challenging top players.

KangaMoon has a limited supply of only 1 billion tokens. This feature will introduce scarcity, boosting its attractiveness as an investment token. Beyond just being a meme coin, KangaMoon is creating an engaging ecosystem.

Additionally, KangaMoon will allow users to earn rewards on its platform through competitions and quests. Also, KangaMoon will reward active participants who share its posts on its social media platforms even while still in crypto ICO.

