KangaMoon Is Entering Memecoin Stage, Dogecoin Remain Stable

Amid the current market downturn, analytics are optimistic about the meme coin space witnessing massive adoption. Dogecoin (DOGE), has remained bullish, showing its resilience on the charts. Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) continues to capture attention, trooping to its stage 5 presale.

Dogecoin price records stable gains

After climbing ahead of Cardano by market capitalization, Dogecoin continues to witness stable gains. Santiment data shows dominant whales are moving Dogecoin (DOGE) into circulation and are the reason for the significant price move. Notably, the price of Dogecoin had surpassed its crucial $0.20 level before the monthly close.

The meme coin managed to go beyond this point, closing at $0.22. Most Dogecoin price predictions see the DOGE ready for further upside. In any case, Dogecoin's future price performance will depend on broader market conditions. Many Dogecoin whales are, however, excited about the upcoming KangaMoon set for astronomical growth.

KangaMoon (KANG) challenges popular meme coins with 100x growth in 2024

Its ongoing presale has grown substantially. KANG stands out, serving as the in-game currency for the P2E game.

Users will use KANG to purchase in-game items and upgrade their characters to improve their experience. Notably, KangaMoon will also provide exclusive challenges to gain more rewards and tokens for KANG holders.

Unwaveringly, KangaMoon will engage the community and give back to it. The platform will become a collaborative meme space where users connect, trade, and compete with one another. Users who like/comment/share on KangaMoon’s social media posts have more chances of earning free KANG tokens before its launch.

Moreover, the project plans to list its token in the Tier 1 CEX exchange in Q2. Now could be a good time to join the KangaMoon community at its early stages.

