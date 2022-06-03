Jump Crypto Breaks Silence on Terra Collapse

Jump Crypto, the cryptocurrency-focused subsidiary of Chicago-based proprietary trading firm Jump Trading, has finally spoken out about the implosion of Terra despite being one of the key backers of the controversial project.

It says that the meltdown was largely triggered by a combination of trades in the USTw-3CRV Curve pool.



The pool, which is supposed to have a 50:50 ratio of UST and 3CRV, lost its balance and depth after TerraForm Labs (TFL) withdrew UST liquidity and two wallets placed big UST sell orders.



The peg also came under severe pressure due to large outflows from the Anchor protocol. These outflows were mainly driven by large depositors. In fact, they trimmed their UST position by 15% right after the stablecoin started losing its peg, the report indicates.



Notably, small depositors actually increased their exposure during the event. This indicates that retail investors ended up holding the bag after the massive crash.



Since the total position of retail investors was smaller compared to crypto whales, they did not manage to make a difference.