Tweet-based article

John McAfee Promises to Make Your Smartphone Untrackable with His Ghost Coin

John McAfee has announced the upcoming release of his Ghost cell phone service, which can integrate his Ghost coin into your smartphone and make it impossible to track

In April, former Bitcoin proponent John McAfee made an announcement of his newly launched anonymous crypto called ‘Ghost’. Now, he is spreading the word about preparing to launch a smartphone data service, which would make your phone impossible to track and keep you anonymous. Ghost coin will be integrated, McAfee says.

McAfee to release Ghost cell phone data service

Crypto baron John McAfee took to Twitter to announce another brainchild of his - Ghost cell phone data service. His previous project was also in crypto - Ghost coin, which he launched earlier this year.

In a recent tweet, McAfee says that he can help anyone make their smartphone untrackable and keep them anonymous using his Ghost cell phone data service.

According to McAfee, the anonymous Ghost crypto will be fully integrated with the new product. He tweeted that the service will work with eSIM enabled phones and will be released in September.

The former antivirus magnate promised he would share more details later.

Image via @officialmcafee

No more betting on Bitcoin

Right at the start of the year, McAfee surprised the community by calling Bitcoin an ancient technology and gave up the Bitcoin price bet that made him famous.

A few years ago, McAfee stated that unless Bitcoin reached the price of $1 mln by the end of 2021, he would eat his privates on US national TV.

In a tweet on Jan 5, he stated that he never really believed in Bitcoin but merely used it as a ‘ruse to onboard new users’ to crypto. And it worked, he admitted.

Afterwards, the crypto baron began supporting privacy coins, stating that Monero (XMR) might be a top coin in the future.

In April, he launched his own privacy coin, Ghost, as if to contribute to the industry he believes is promising.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!