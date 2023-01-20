Jim Cramer and Peter Schiff Urge to Sell Bitcoin, But BTC Whales Act Opposed

Fri, 01/20/2023 - 16:20
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Famous crypto haters urge to sell Bitcoin, but crypto whales have other plans
Jim Cramer and Peter Schiff Urge to Sell Bitcoin, But BTC Whales Act Opposed
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Trading around $21,000 for the past six days, Bitcoin has, as usual, generated many opinions on its future direction, and as always, these opinions were polarized.

Related
Binance CEO Trolls Jim Cramer as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $21,500

Yin and Yang

On the one hand, prominent crypto-haters like Peter Schiff and Jim Cramer have once again called on investors to say goodbye to their "magic internet money." Funnily enough, in the meantime, one has managed to poke fun at the other. Thus, Schiff, reacting to Cramer's call, said that from time to time he, too, gives the right advice, hinting at the inaccuracy of the CNBC presenter's predictions.

The other side has also done something real and let the money speak for itself. Thus, according to LookIntoBitcoin, the size of Bitcoin wallets of various sizes is increasing day by day, and the number of addresses holding more than 0.01 BTC has already reached an all-time high of 11.43 million, for example.

Related
Hundreds of Billions of Shiba Inu Sent to OKEx, But Top Whales Hold Their SHIB Tight

Paying attention to the heaviest of the Bitcoin investors, those commonly considered to be whales, we can see that their behavior is similar. Thus, the number of addresses holding 1,000 BTC or more has been consistently rising since Jan. 1, and has since increased by 13 wallets. There are currently 2,050 such addresses.

#Bitcoin News #Jim Cramer #Peter Schiff #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Fantom (FTM) Finally Launches Ecosystem Vault: What Does This Mean?
01/20/2023 - 16:40
Fantom (FTM) Finally Launches Ecosystem Vault: What Does This Mean?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Flare's First Rewards Epoch Approaching, FIP 01 Specs Published
01/20/2023 - 16:10
Flare's First Rewards Epoch Approaching, FIP 01 Specs Published
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Gains Traction on Binance as New Product Is Launched
01/20/2023 - 16:00
'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Gains Traction on Binance as New Product Is Launched
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide