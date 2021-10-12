woj
woj
ekta
ekta

Jelurida Africa Launches East Africa Blockchain Expedition: Details

News
Tue, 10/12/2021 - 14:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
A unique initiative by a team of blockchain enthusiasts is set to introduce blockchain tools to unbanked
Jelurida Africa Launches East Africa Blockchain Expedition: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Jelurida Africa is a heavy-hitting team of blockchain, distributed ledger, smart contracts and decentralization experts. Its members shared their plans to launch a unique education program.

Jelurida Africa will educate East Africa residents about blockchain and DLTs

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the Jelurida community is preparing its first-ever East Africa Block Expedition. In October-November 2021, Jelurida residents will visit Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

During this unprecedented 30-day trip, representatives of Jelurida will educate locals on blockchain and cryptography and display the practical potential of cryptocurrencies.

In particular, Jelurida's ambassadors will demonstrate the opportunities opened up by their patented technologies, Ardor and Ignis.

"Storytelling through personal experiences" will be the core element of Jelurida's educational program. In the upcoming expedition, the power of blockchain technology will be demonstrated even to citizens with zero experience in IT and fintech.

From local communities to region-scale adoption

Everyone on this expedition will receive free e-books to advance their understanding of blockchain, DLTs and the cryptocurrencies segment.

Besides personal meetings with people in the countries, Jelurida Africa has scheduled a number of meet-ups with governmental officials, universities, research centers and so on.

Related
Jelurida’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Consensus Protocol Aims To Lower The Growing Carbon Footprint Of Cryptocurrencies

As covered by U.Today previously, Jelurida operates a number of pioneering carbon-negative proof-of-stake (PoS) platforms. Also, Jelurida's platforms host numerous decentralized applications.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Kawaii Islands NFT Game Shares the Details of its IDO
10/12/2021 - 16:20
Kawaii Islands NFT Game Shares the Details of its IDO
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Spikes 10 Percent on Announcement of $1 Billion Growth Fund
10/12/2021 - 15:56
Binance Coin (BNB) Spikes 10 Percent on Announcement of $1 Billion Growth Fund
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image ETF Demand for Crypto Might Be Overestimated, and Here's Why According to Bloomberg ETF Analyst
10/12/2021 - 15:22
ETF Demand for Crypto Might Be Overestimated, and Here's Why According to Bloomberg ETF Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan