Jelurida Africa Launches East Africa Blockchain Expedition: Details

Jelurida Africa is a heavy-hitting team of blockchain, distributed ledger, smart contracts and decentralization experts. Its members shared their plans to launch a unique education program.

Jelurida Africa will educate East Africa residents about blockchain and DLTs

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the Jelurida community is preparing its first-ever East Africa Block Expedition. In October-November 2021, Jelurida residents will visit Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

During this unprecedented 30-day trip, representatives of Jelurida will educate locals on blockchain and cryptography and display the practical potential of cryptocurrencies.

In particular, Jelurida's ambassadors will demonstrate the opportunities opened up by their patented technologies, Ardor and Ignis.

"Storytelling through personal experiences" will be the core element of Jelurida's educational program. In the upcoming expedition, the power of blockchain technology will be demonstrated even to citizens with zero experience in IT and fintech.

From local communities to region-scale adoption

Everyone on this expedition will receive free e-books to advance their understanding of blockchain, DLTs and the cryptocurrencies segment.

Besides personal meetings with people in the countries, Jelurida Africa has scheduled a number of meet-ups with governmental officials, universities, research centers and so on.

As covered by U.Today previously, Jelurida operates a number of pioneering carbon-negative proof-of-stake (PoS) platforms. Also, Jelurida's platforms host numerous decentralized applications.