Jelurida Blockchain Developers Announce First-Ever On-Chain Bridge App

Bridge is known as the "chess of cards." Software developer Jelurida delivers first-ever on-chain bridge gaming application on Ignis Ardor-based platform

European blockchain development studio Jelurida announces Bridge Champ, a pioneering application that leverages on-chain data for bridge tournaments. It is built on top of Ignis, an Ardor-based "child blockchain."

When blockchain meets "chess of cards"

According to the official press release, Jelurida blockchain software firm has started developing Bridge Champ. The new decentralized application will run online bridge championships. It will protect players from cheating, secure all in-game information and manage reputations through a specific class of tokens.

Bridge Champ is designed to automate all core functions of the game mechanism. Namely, it will merge the benefits of a cutting-edge gaming engine with API functions to support the maximum range of third-party integrations. Bridge Champ APIs will be used to launch international tournament series.

Also, the interface of the new application will include video- and audio-sharing instruments, tokenization and gamification tools to turn online bridge gaming into a profitable business.

The key elements of Bridge Champ will include registration and competition tools, crypto assets for reputation management designed on top of the purpose-built "proof of play" (PoP) consensus, permissionless achievements registration and randomization modules.

Harnessing the power of Ardor

The new platform will be integrated into the global gaming community, as Jelurida has partnered with top-notch expert entities in this segment, claims its CEO Lior Yaffe:

Jelurida has partnered with Bridge Online Academy, the experts in Bridge online training, to develop a groundbreaking bridge play and tournaments engine. Bridge Online Academy is providing Jelurida with technical consulting about game and tournament design, and helps with forming connections with club owners and opinion leaders.

Bridge Champ leverages the potential of Ignis on top of the Ardor (ARDR) protocol. Active since 2016, this blockchain has a unique parent-child structure that allows easy integration of different networks to its mechanism.

Similarly to its predecessor by the same developers, veteran blockchain platform NXT, Ardor (ARDR) utilizes proof of stake (PoS) consensus. Both NXT and Ardor are well known for their smooth developer experience in terms of decentralized applications (dApps) onboarding.