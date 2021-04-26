Jed McCaleb Shifts 202 Million XRP Over Past 10 Days While XRP Keeps Holding Above $1

News
Mon, 04/26/2021 - 10:49
article image
Yuri Molchan
Former Ripple CTO Jed McCaleb continues to dump his XRP holdings with 322.3 million remaining in his "tacostand" wallet
Jed McCaleb Shifts 202 Million XRP Over Past 10 Days While XRP Keeps Holding Above $1
Cover image via www.instagram.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Judging by data from XRPscan, in the past 10 days, former Ripple CTO and one of the company's cofounders, Jed McCaleb, has released over 200 million XRP coins from his remaining stash to be sold.

McCaleb sells another big XRP lump

Data provided by the XRPscan service that tracks XRP transactions demonstrates that, since April 15, Jed McCalebwho helped found Ripple Labs in 2012has made 11 transactions from his "tacostand" XRP wallet, pushing over 202 million XRP to be sold.

This is the equivalent of $231,899,940 in fiat.

7356_0
Image via XRPscan

"Tacostand" was set up in 2013 when McCaleb left Ripple Labs to found his own blockchain platform, Stellar, with native coin XLM, a Ripple rival.

One of the settlement agreement's provisions is that McCaleb must sell his XRP only in small parts; dumping the entire nine billion coins that he received as compensation was forbidden by the agreement from the very beginning.

Jed's XRP holdings are shrinking

Now, Jed has less than two billion XRP coins left, with the current balance in his wallet of 322,309,116.962079 XRP.

Blockchain researcher and analyst Leonidas Hadjiloizou expects McCaleb to sell approximately 22.6 million XRP on a daily basis, which means that the Ripple cofounder may run out of his remaining two billion coins by August-September this year.

Related
Ripple Executives Refuse to Provide Their Offshore Trading Records

XRP keeps holding above $1

After reaching a yearly peak of $1.80 on April 16, the fourth biggest cryptocurrency, XRP, has declined to the $1.04 level and has been trading in a range there.

After dipping below $1 on April 26, the digital currency has recovered and is changing hands at $1.17 at press time.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ethereum (ETH) Tokens to Go Live on Tezos (XTZ) with WRAP Protocol by Bender Labs
04/26/2021 - 13:31

Ethereum (ETH) Tokens to Go Live on Tezos (XTZ) with WRAP Protocol by Bender Labs
Vladislav Sopov
article image America's Largest RV Dealer Starts Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum
04/26/2021 - 13:13

America's Largest RV Dealer Starts Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum
Alex Dovbnya
article image New Ethereum Whale Addresses Hit New All-Time High This Weekend: Santiment
04/26/2021 - 12:10

New Ethereum Whale Addresses Hit New All-Time High This Weekend: Santiment
Yuri Molchan