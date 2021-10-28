lumenswap_lottery
Ivy League Institute Will Accept Crypto as Payment for Classes

News
Thu, 10/28/2021 - 12:45
article image
Arman Shirinyan
You can now pay for tuition with Bitcoin at top-tier U.S. university
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
With further adoption of cryptocurrency technologies across the world, large universities, including those in the Ivy League, have begun to recognize Bitcoin as a payment tool, Bloomberg reports.

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, which is considered the country's premier business school, is planning to accept cryptocurrency as part of the tuition for its blockchain and digital assets course.

The Wharton School will be accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as one of its payment methods. The school expects to attract thousands of students a year. The blockchain and digital technologies course will cost $3,800.

The program developer, Guido Molinari at Prysm Group, works directly with Wharton and said that the new course is the only program at the school that accepts digital assets since it is directly aimed at providing knowledge of the industry.

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania is not the first educational institution that implements digital asset payments. Previously, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology gave out Bitcoin to students back in 2014. In May, the University of Pennsylvania received $5 million worth of cryptocurrency from an anonymous wallet.

Wharton has many notable students that graduated from the school and are now involved in the digital assets industry. Tesla CEO and major cryptocurrency industry fan Elon Musk graduated from the school in 1997.

Another industry pioneer, Arthur Hayes—famous for developing top-tier cryptocurrency exchange BitMex—also graduated from Wharton. Unfortunately, Hayes faced charges for not preventing the money laundering that took place on his exchange.

The course's main instructor, Kevin Werbach, will be teaching students about the basics of the blockchain industry and advanced knowledge of regulations, valuing and policy. Currently, the business school has no further plans to implement cryptocurrency payments for other courses.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

