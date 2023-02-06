'It Was a Mistake to Trust Craig Wright': Bitcoin (BTC) Foundation's Gavin Andresen

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

One of the very first Bitcoin enthusiasts, who enjoyed corresponding with mysterious BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto and is the founder of the Bitcoin Foundation, Gavin Andresen, has changed his take on the person who wants to take Satoshi's place in the crypto community — Craig Steven Wright (CSW).

After supporting the self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator, as February started, Andresen wrote in his blog that he no longer trusts Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who created Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (Bitcoin SV) coin and claims that it is "real BTC."

Wow indeed. @gavinandresen updated his Craig Wright endorsement on his blog.



"It was a mistake to trust Craig Wright"

Until now, Gavin Andresen has been supporting Craig Wright as Satoshi, having stated a few years ago that CSW had provided him with "private proof" that he was indeed the creator of digital gold.

According to Andresen, during a private meeting in London, Craig allegedly showed him a digital signature that could belong only to the real Satoshi Nakamoto. That worked, and CSW convinced the Bitcoiner.

However, as February started, Andresen wrote in his blog that he regrets trusting Wright too much and regrets "getting sucked into the 'who is (or isn't) Satoshi game,' " adding that he refuses to "play that game anymore." He did not specify what exactly made him change his opinion of Wright.

Craig Wright emerged in 2019 with Bitcoin SV to proclaim himself as the legendary Bitcoin creator who suddenly decided to go public and get out of the shadows. Many leading figures in the crypto industry naturally expressed their doubts. In return, CSW began suing them. Among his "victims" was Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum blockchain and its frontman.

Wright also patented the Bitcoin white paper, later forcing everyone who had it on their website to remove it, as this was a violation of his patent.

Ripple CTO offers his guess on Satoshi's identity

As reported by U.Today recently, in one of his Twitter responses, CTO of Ripple David Schwartz admitted that "Satoshi Nakamoto" could have been a group of people. For this reason, the million BTC locked in Satoshi's wallet still remains untouched.

Schwartz believes that some members of that group may have died already, thus leaving the others without the seed phrase to access the crypto riches. One million BTC is currently worth approximately $23 billion.

Founder of CryptoLaw media John Deaton stepped into that discussion, saying that Craig Wright may have been involved with the creation of BTC at the very beginning, as one of the members of the "Satoshi Nakamoto" team.

The aforementioned David Schwartz proved to be involved with Bitcoin in its early days, too. In a December tweet, he admitted that back in 2011, he was one of those who modified the Bitcoin code.