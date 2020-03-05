Back

IOTA (MIOTA) Compared to Cardano (ADA) By Analysts: Results

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 11:23
  • Vladislav Sopov

    While IOTA finishes an emergency seed migration and Cardano (ADA) teases 'a last step' towards the Shelley mainnet, Weiss Crypto analysts decided to compare two projects

Contents

Weiss Crypto Ratings is an analyst think-tank that addresses cryptocurrency investment and technology rankings. Though, they sometimes publish their opinions on blockchain projects and events as well. Today, IOTA (MIOTA) and Cardano (ADA) have been put under a microscope.

A hen today

According to Weiss Crypto Ratings, the two projects have very little in common. Cardano's (ADA) approach seems to be much more realistic than the one demonstrated by IOTA. IOTA is still looking for a way to design its consensus, while Cardano 'is well along the roadmap' to meaningful milestones on its way from theory to practice.

Weiss Crypto claims it would be better to compare Cardano (ADA) to Bitcoin (BTC). As per analysts, Cardano (ADA) is trying to build Bitcoin (BTC) based on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus equipped with smart contracts - and it seems realistic.

An egg tomorrow

Despite the progress made by the IOTA Foundation, this project remains a big experiment aimed at figuring out whether it is possible to create a ledger in which all participants are truly equal. Analysts are skeptical of this challenge as:

It's highly ambitious, but many think it cannot be done.

Cardano ADA to Release New Ouroborous BFT Protocol, Hardfork Announced

As previously reported by U.Today, Cardano released a new Ouroboros BFT consensus that acts as a bridge between Ouroboros Classic and Ouroboros Genesis; the last one will power the Cardano Decentralized Mainnet.

#Cardano News #IOTA News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 14:25
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Greenidge Generation gas plant is able to earn 5.5 Bitcoin (BTC) per day while heating the state of New York

Contents

Greenidge Generation, a New York-based power plant that reopened back in 2016, has successfully managed to kill two birds with one stone.

Apart from supplying the state with electricity, it now also rakes in about 5.5 Bitcoin (around $50,000 at current prices) on a daily basis, Bloomberg reports. This is possible because of a recently installed mining facility that's comprised of around 7,000 miners.        

98 Percent of Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Rigs to Become Obsolete

A new life

Greenidge was originally built in 1937 as a coal unit before eventually being shut down in 2011. It was dormant for five years before Connecticut-based private equity firm Atlas Holdings transformed it into a natural gas plant that was reopened in 2016 with a focus on producing clean energy.  

Because of its revenue generated from Bitcoin mining, Greenidge will now be able to operate all year round. Prior to that, it was only able to run in the summer and winter seasons when there is high demand for electric power.        

Ripple CEO Calls Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Mining 'Massive Waste'

Staying profitable

While the idea of churning out coins with cheap electricity might sound attractive now, things are about to change in May when the mining reward per block is cut from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC. As reported by U.Today, the annual revenue of Bitcoin miners could drop by a whopping $3.1 bln if the Bitcoin price were to remain the same after the halving. 

However, Greenidge CFO Tim Rainey is certain that the mining facility will remain profitable because of its "unique position."    

“Due to our unique position as a co-generation facility, we are able to make money in down markets so that we’re available to catch the upside of volatile price swings.”

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Mining

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

