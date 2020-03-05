IOTA (MIOTA) Compared to Cardano (ADA) By Analysts: Results

While IOTA finishes an emergency seed migration and Cardano (ADA) teases 'a last step' towards the Shelley mainnet, Weiss Crypto analysts decided to compare two projects

Weiss Crypto Ratings is an analyst think-tank that addresses cryptocurrency investment and technology rankings. Though, they sometimes publish their opinions on blockchain projects and events as well. Today, IOTA (MIOTA) and Cardano (ADA) have been put under a microscope.

A hen today

According to Weiss Crypto Ratings, the two projects have very little in common. Cardano's (ADA) approach seems to be much more realistic than the one demonstrated by IOTA. IOTA is still looking for a way to design its consensus, while Cardano 'is well along the roadmap' to meaningful milestones on its way from theory to practice.

1/

We've been asked how #Cardano compares with #IOTA.

These two have very little in common. Right now IOTA is just a payment network still trying to figure out how to do consensus, while Cardano is well along the roadmap from theory to practice.#ADA $ADA — Weiss Crypto Ratings (@WeissCrypto) March 4, 2020

Weiss Crypto claims it would be better to compare Cardano (ADA) to Bitcoin (BTC). As per analysts, Cardano (ADA) is trying to build Bitcoin (BTC) based on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus equipped with smart contracts - and it seems realistic.

An egg tomorrow

Despite the progress made by the IOTA Foundation, this project remains a big experiment aimed at figuring out whether it is possible to create a ledger in which all participants are truly equal. Analysts are skeptical of this challenge as:

It's highly ambitious, but many think it cannot be done.

Must Read Cardano ADA to Release New Ouroborous BFT Protocol, Hardfork Announced - READ MORE

As previously reported by U.Today, Cardano released a new Ouroboros BFT consensus that acts as a bridge between Ouroboros Classic and Ouroboros Genesis; the last one will power the Cardano Decentralized Mainnet.