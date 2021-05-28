IOTA Joins International Alliance of Companies Working in Autonomous Driving Sector

IOTA Foundation has been picked to join IAMTS, the international alliance of companies that develops and tests various aspects of the autonomous vehicle industry, like software and hardware.
This is a leading global organization for companies that focuses on trialing and certification of advanced mobility systems and services and other aspects of the automatic driving industry. It operates on a membership basis.
The other two companies that have joined the alliance are dSPACE GmbH and The Transtec Group.