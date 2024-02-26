Advertisement
AD

io.net Scores Partnership With AI Platform Ritual: Details

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Decentralized GPU network io.net expands its presence in AI protocols segment
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 16:20
io.net Scores Partnership With AI Platform Ritual: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The groundbreaking collaboration aims to harness and amplify existing synergies between the two platforms, marking a significant step forward in disrupting the AI computing sector.

Advertisement

io.net teams up with AI innovator Ritual

Decentralized GPU network io.net has announced a strategic partnership with decentralized AI network Ritual. io.net offers tooling to facilitate streamlined access to low-cost GPU computing capacity, and it is io.net Cloud provides infrastructure and architecture for deploying decentralized GPU clusters sourced across multiple locations. 

Ritual, meanwhile, empowers users to seamlessly integrate AI models into their protocols, applications or smart contracts with minimal coding effort.

As covered by U.Today previously, io.net launched a joint initiative with Render Network (RNDR), one of the largest AI crypto protocols.

Related
AI Crypto Render Network (RNDR) Partners With io.net for Joint Incentive Program

Ahmad Shadid, founder of io.net, expressed enthusiasm about the long-term partnership and its potential effects for AI and ML businesses:

After we were introduced to Ritual, there was an instant connection and the potential synergies between our projects became apparent. Ritual’s tooling, particularly their Infernet SDK and node client, aligns with our vision for enhancing GPU utilization and opening up new markets. We’re excited to see how the partnership will attract more developers and enable groundbreaking use-cases in AI compute.

Also, io.net is collaborating with Filecoin's ecosystem representatives in the segment of decentralized cloud computations.

Better solutions for AI/ML engineers in Web3

Ritual cofounder Akilesh Potti echoed Shadid’s sentiments, noting: 

Joining forces with io.net represents a significant milestone for Ritual. Their extensive infrastructure and global compute access capabilities, combined with our AI stack, create a powerful synergy. Together, we are poised to unlock new possibilities and efficiencies to benefit developers and users alike.

io.net plans to orchestrate Ritual’s Infernet SDK, Infernet node client and Ritual Chain components, supercharging GPU utilization on io.net Cloud, attracting more developers and enabling a plethora of fresh use cases and markets for the network.

Ritual is currently building a sovereign chain for AI, utilizing software that enables decentralized inference, model marketplaces and heterogenous proofs, along with modular tools that help bridge AI to on-chain workloads.

#AI
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Here's What BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Said About Ripple, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shared His Possible Reaction If Bitcoin Crashes: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/26 16:32
Here's What BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Said About Ripple, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shared His Possible Reaction If Bitcoin Crashes: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image 'We Need 10 Billion ADA More': Major Cardano Contributor on Key Attack Protection
2024/02/26 16:32
'We Need 10 Billion ADA More': Major Cardano Contributor on Key Attack Protection
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 'Huge' AI Prediction Issued by Billionaire DOGE Fan Mark Cuban
2024/02/26 16:32
'Huge' AI Prediction Issued by Billionaire DOGE Fan Mark Cuban
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox