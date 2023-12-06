Advertisement
AD

Collaborative Growth: io.net and Filecoin SPs Enhance Decentralized Cloud Services

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
io.net and Filecoin collaboration aims to disrupt decentralized cloud services
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 14:00
Collaborative Growth: io.net and Filecoin SPs Enhance Decentralized Cloud Services
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

io.net, a provider of decentralized cloud services, announced a partnership with the Filecoin network. This collaboration provides Filecoin Storage Providers with new opportunities to apply their hardware resources to a wider range of applications, potentially leading to an increase in their hardware investment returns.

Advertisement

The collaboration is structured to allow Filecoin's network participants to contribute GPU resources to io.net. This integration is expected to enhance the efficiency of their existing infrastructure and introduce the potential for involvement in machine learning projects and other advanced technological applications.

ionet main page
Source: io.net

io.net has commenced the process of incorporating Filecoin Storage Providers into its ecosystem, with an initial count of 1,500 GPUs already operational within its larger network of over 17,000 GPUs.

The partnership between io.net and Filecoin has been growing, with initiatives aimed at broadening the operational scope for Storage Providers within the Filecoin network. The CEO of io.net introduced the collaborative efforts to the Filecoin community earlier in the year, with follow-up presentations and sponsorships at Filecoin community events.

The CEO of io.net has expressed a commitment to the partnership, highlighting joint efforts to address the demand for GPU resources. The initiative is described as an approach to expand the operational scope of Filecoin Storage Providers and to support the growth of the decentralized data economy.

Jonathan Victor, Ecosystem Lead at Protocol Labs, recognized the importance of the collaborative effort, pointing to its role in fostering innovative solutions within the decentralized data storage and computing industry. He noted the natural synergy between creating data sets in proximity to storage hardware and the mutual benefits it brings to both parties involved.

io.net aims to resolve the shortage of GPU resources for commercial use by pooling together GPUs from various sources into a single accessible platform, providing a range of options for computational needs.

#Blockchain News
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
2023/12/06 14:02
Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
2023/12/06 14:02
Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
2023/12/06 14:02
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
Cardano (ADA) Adds $1 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 100% Volume Surge
Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
Solana-Based Helium (HNT) Jumps 50% in Instant, Here's Reason
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Show all
Advertisement
AD