io.net Partners With Aethir for Advanced GPU Infrastructure Ecosystem

A new collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the efforts of two innovative teams to enhance blockchain and AI compute capabilities by employing new-gen GPUs in various regions across the globe.

io.net platform teams up with Aethir, Announces infrastructure update

io.net, a top-tier provider of decentralized computing technology, has announced a meaningful upgrade of its GPU infrastructure in a long-term collaboration with Aethir, a heavyweight enterprise-grade AI-focused GPU-as-a-service provider.

Image by io.net

In the first phase of the rollout, io.net has integrated over 300 NVIDIA H100 GPUs from Aethir into its fast-growing network.

During the next phases of this strategic alliance, Aethir and io.net will be deploying a total of 1,000 H100 GPUs before the end of May, tripling all available H100s combined from competitors in Web3, such as Akash, and significantly boosting computational power for its users.

NVIDIA H100 GPUs were chosen as the technology backbone of the collaboration thanks to the ability to manage intensive tasks such as AI training and large-scale computational simulations with enhanced efficiency and speed. This development not only strengthens io.net’s service offerings but also cements its position on the highly competitive landscape of decentralized computing networks.





Ahmad Shadid, CEO of io.net, is excited by the potential effects of the new collboration for members and for the decentralized GPU segment as a whole:

This expansion represents an important leap forward for io.net as we continue to advance the field of decentralized computing. The additional GPU capacity will enable our growing user base – which includes a considerable number of machine learning engineers – to tackle more complex and demanding computational tasks, aligning with our commitment to continuous innovation and unrivaled UX.

As of now, the partners leverage, in total, 640,000 GPUs, with the goal of democratizing and decentralizing AI infrastructure while making supercomputing power more economically viable and locally accessible.

Accelerated scaling for decentralized computations

Aethir CEO Daniel Wang highlights the paramount importance of having a solid hardware basis for the next generation of systems based on GPUs:

The ever-evolving field of AI demands ever-increasing raw GPU power to fuel its groundbreaking advancements. With Aethir’s supply of NVIDIA H100s, we empower AI and machine learning enterprises to launch and operate groundbreaking AI platforms. With our GPUs and IO’s innovative clustering solution, this collaboration unleashes a GPU cloud computing powerhouse. This isn’t just about powering today’s AI products; it’s about enabling developers and enterprises to efficiently scale and launch the AI solutions of tomorrow.

This particular strategic alliance combines io.net’s extensive decentralized computing infrastructure with Aethir’s advanced GPU resources, including over 4,000 state-of-the-art NVIDIA H100 GPUs.

Looking ahead, io.net remains committed to continuous growth and technological progress in the evolving decentralized computing space. The company is dedicated to ensuring its state-of-the-art network remains responsive to the evolving needs of its clients, many of whom are seeking access to scalable distributed clusters at lower costs than those offered by comparable centralized services.