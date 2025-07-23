Intellistake Appoints Finance Vet Mario Casiraghi to Advisory Board

Advertisement

Mario Casiraghi, CFO of SingularityNET and CEO of Singularity Venture Hub, is introduced by Intellistake as a newest member of its Advisory Board. This appointment is a huge step for the company on its way to a new journey in DeFi and AI.

According to the official statement by Intellistake, a CSE-listed Canada tech company, introduces Mario Casiraghi, finance and blockchain veteran to the company as an advisor.

A globally recognized financial strategist with over a decade of experience bridging traditional capital markets and decentralized technology, Casiraghi will provide strategic guidance to support the company's operations as a technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence and digital currencies.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake Technologies Corp, welcomes the new advisor and expects this move to be a paramount milestone for the company:

Mario's unique combination of traditional finance background and deep understanding of digital asset ecosystems makes him a great addition to our Advisory Board. His experience executing billion-dollar transactions in both traditional and digital markets provides invaluable perspective as we build infrastructure bridging AI and blockchain technology.

Casiraghi brings exceptional expertise from both traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. As a former investment banker at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and ING Bank, he executed over $80 billion in structured transactions across Europe and the United States, including the landmark $46 billion AB InBev acquisition financing — the second-largest corporate debt offering in U.S. history. His traditional finance background includes 15+ major debt capital markets transactions and liability management exercises for Fortune 500 companies.

Recognizing the transformative potential of blockchain technology, Casiraghi transitioned from traditional investment banking to become a pioneer in digital asset infrastructure.

In 2020, he became Group CFO of SingularityNET Foundation and cofounded SingularityDAO Labs, where he led a $6 million USD Series A funding round and scaled the decentralized finance protocol to manage up to $200 million USD in total value locked.

Step toward AI and DeFi synergy

In his role as Group CFO, Casiraghi has scaled a multi-token digital ecosystem from $40 million USD to over $5 billion USD market cap, positioning him as one of the leading financial architects in decentralized AI infrastructure.

He led the structuring of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) — a $6 billion USD token-based merger between three of the world's largest decentralized AI networks, representing one of the most significant consolidations in blockchain and artificial intelligence history.

Mario Casiraghi is excited by the new opportunities his appointment unlocks for the segment and Intellistake AI and blockchain developments:

Joining the advisory board at Intellistake is a natural progression in what has already been a strong and growing relationship. I’ve had the privilege of working closely with their team and have been consistently impressed by their vision and execution. This next step allows us to converge even more deeply on the innovative work Intellistake is doing in decentralized finance and AI—two sectors I believe are shaping the future.

As part of this ecosystem expansion, he participated in the $100 million USD acquisition of Cudos, the largest decentralized compute network in Web 3.0 by available computing power.