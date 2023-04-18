Intel Axes Bitcoin Mining Chip Series

Tue, 04/18/2023 - 17:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Intel has halted production of its Blockscale 1000-series Bitcoin-mining chips just a year after their debut, shifting focus to its Integrated Device Manufacturing (IDM) 2.0 initiative
Intel Axes Bitcoin Mining Chip Series
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A year after its debut, Intel has decided to cease production of its inaugural Blockscale 1000-series Bitcoin-mining chips with no announcement of successor models in the pipeline, Tom's Hardware reports

This move comes as Intel shifts its focus toward its Integrated Device Manufacturing (IDM) 2.0 initiative, which seeks to bolster the company's internal manufacturing prowess. In line with this approach, Intel is withdrawing from several ventures to hone in on its core strengths.

Although the chip giant has not revealed any plans for next-generation Bitcoin mining products and its Blockscale ASIC landing pages are currently inactive, the company remains on the lookout for potential market opportunities, according to the report. This suggests that it may venture into this space again if circumstances permit.

Related
HIVE Blockchain Buys Intel’s Bitcoin Mining Chips
Intel's foray into the Bitcoin-mining arena was met with challenges as the availability of its chips coincided with a sharp downturn in the Bitcoin price.

Its Blockscale chips were designed to provide a competitive edge and reliability in the cryptocurrency mining industry. Numerous prominent mining corporations entered into long-term agreements to secure a consistent supply of Blockscale ASICs, avoiding the uncertainties and supply chain disruptions associated with predominantly China-based manufacturers.

Nonetheless, Intel's discontinuation of the Blockscale 1000-series chips signals a realignment of priorities as the company concentrates on executing its IDM 2.0 strategy.

#Intel #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Entered Pattern That Shows What Next Move Might Be
04/18/2023 - 17:00
XRP Entered Pattern That Shows What Next Move Might Be
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Meme Coins Rocketing Again, Pepe (PEPE) Rallies 7500x in Few Days
04/18/2023 - 16:30
Meme Coins Rocketing Again, Pepe (PEPE) Rallies 7500x in Few Days
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Gensler Criticizes Crypto Compliance in Testimony
04/18/2023 - 16:28
Gensler Criticizes Crypto Compliance in Testimony
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya