HUMAN Protocol Awards Grant to VeritaTrust to Fuel On-Chain Review Ecosystem

New collaboration is set to leverage blockchain-based methods to eliminate fraud in review management segment

The two teams will collaborate on building transparent, inclusive and reliable systems for review management when anyone can check the reputation of reviewers.

HUMAN Protocol partners with VeritaTrust, awards development grant

According to the official announcement shared by the HUMAN Protocol team, it has inked a long-term strategic collaboration with blockchain-based review platform VeritaTrust.

Within this collaboration, HUMAN Protocol will issue a grant for the development of the platform for on-chain reviews. VeritaTrust becomes the first partner of the HUMAN Protocol's grant program.

Also, the collaboration includes the deployment of VeritaTrust mechanisms to HUMAN Protocol. It will advance its on-chain activity, brand visibility and interest in HMT token amid retail crypto enthusiasts.

Andreas Schemm, head of the grants program at HUMAN Protocol, highlights the importance of this collaboration for both teams and real-world adoption of blockchain solutions as a whole:

It is a highly compatible partnership. We are delighted to be working with the VeritaTrust team; to fund their work as they seek to build using our blockchain technology and reward mechanisms to improve e-commerce solutions.

New way of distributed workforce management: What is HUMAN Protocol?

Brahim Ben Helal, founder of VeritaTrust and former director of strategic development at Trustpilot, stressed that HUMAN Protocol has unparalelled experience in onboarding such solutions:

HUMAN Protocol share our vision of rewarding contribution. So far, they have successfully brought hCaptcha on-chain to allow people to earn for their 'clicks'. Their method of evaluating and paying out micro-work on-chain is a great solution for our needs; by leveraging this technology, we can pay out reviewers automatically on-chain thanks to the power of smart contracts.

Previously, HUMAN Protocol unveiled hCaptcha, a bot blocker that works similarly to CAPTCHA. In an on-chain way, it rewards internet users for solving special puzzles.

As covered by U.Today previously, HUMAN Protocol released its mainnet application on Dec. 24, 2021. Its beta version onboarded a total of 200,000 users, per the team's estimations.