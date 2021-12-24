HUMAN Protocol Launches Its App in Mainnet: 200,000 Users Onboarded in Beta

New application is going to change narrative of job searching in 2021 with the power of blockchain and HMT token

HUMAN App, a flagship product for job searching on HUMAN Protocol, has successfully deployed and activated its mainnet version. With its instruments, everyone interested in a new job will be able to leverage a blockchain to give his/her career a boost.

After 200,000 registrations in beta, HUMAN App goes live in mainnet

According to the official announcement shared by the HUMAN Protocol, its core product, HUMAN App, is now out of its beta testing phase. Its mainnet version went live on Dec. 22, 2021.

Layer after layer after layer. Creativity, technology, community. Achievements? Yes. 2021 was the year of discovery and growth for HUMAN, laying the foundations for greater things to come in 2022! https://t.co/OHeJ9ovE1s — HUMAN Protocol (@human_protocol) December 23, 2021

This application allows users to advertise available careers and find employees on blockchain. All displayed data are verified by blockchain, so they cannot be deleted, replaced with false information or censored.

Users can complete "labeling" tasks in order to obtain the native digital asset of the protocol, HMT. In beta testnet, more than 200,000 decentralization enthusiasts registered their accounts on HUMAN App.

Harjyot Singh, technology director at HUMAN Protocol, explains that the mainnet version of HUMAN App works like an attack-resistant and permissionless gateway to new-gen job markets:

The HUMAN App showcases what is possible through HUMAN Protocol: hundreds of thousands of users all completing work on the same network via a simple interface that serves as an access point to the permissionless job markets the Protocol enables. We're thrilled with the success of the beta version and our community's interest in it, and are excited to deliver this major milestone.

Following Ethereum and Polygon, more blockchains to come

Currently, the application works on two mainstream blockchains compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), namely Ethereum and Polygon. In coming months, more smart contracts platforms will be integrated by HUMAN Protocol.

To withdraw HMT rewards, the Polygon Network is utilized: users need to set up a Polygon (MATIC) account. KYC verification for withdrawals is carried out through third-party protocol Civic.

In 2022, HUMAN App will add new functionalities, including opportunities to manage their reputation, customize job interests and detail their qualifications and proven career tracker details.