Holdex Finance Started Listing Campaign: Details

HOLDEX token will soon be avaliable on CEX and DEX majors

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Holdex Finance, a novel all-in-one platform for decentralized finance instruments, shares the details of its listing initiatives.

After three-phase ICO, HOLDEX is on its way to exchanges

Holdex Finance (HOLDEX), a multi-purpose trading and earning ecosystem, shares the latest updates on its fundraising and listing progress.

Image by Holdex.Finance

According to its team, three stages of its HOLDEX initial coin offering have been completed successfully. With the first one, HOLDEX tokens were for sale at the price of $0.10, which is the lowest rate in Holdex Finance’s history.

Within its second fundraising phase, the Holdex Finance team sold its tokens at $0.20 per token.

Due to unmatched interest from investors, Holdex Finance managed to close its third tokensale four days earlier than scheduled. Team kept their promise and did not offer any extra tokens for the third stage of ICO.

Then, with the initial hard cap raised, the Holdex Finance team was laser-focused on the HOLDEX listing strategy. This strategy includes adding HOLDEX to the spot trading suite of major centralized and decentralized platforms.

The first round of the listing campaign resulted in HOLDEX token being announced on the Hotbit Exchange on the 30th of September. With much fanfare, the HOLDEX token was listed on Probit, P2PB2B, and IndoEx exchanges on the 1st of October, 2021.

Within the next phases of the listing campaign, HOLDEX tokens will also be added by Kucoin, Gate.io, Okex, Huobi, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Poloniex, BtcTurk Pro and MXC cryptocurrency exchanges.

While being listed on CoinGecko, as of early Q4, 2021, HOLDEX token performance and market capitalization are tracked by top-tier cryptocurrency dashboards CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

More security, more partnerships

As per the estimations of the Holdex Finance team, the first listing prices for the majority of exchanges mentioned will be set at $0.50. Initially, 10% of the entire HOLDEX supply will be sent to exchanges.

Besides the tokensale and listing, the Holdex Finance team accomplished a major milestone in terms of the security of its smart contracts design. Leading third-party independent blockchain security vendor CertiK has completed a comprehensive audit of its tokenomics and codebase.

While CertiK was conducting the audit and preparing the report, 96% of its website visitors stated that they find Holdex Finance to be a secure and fair product.

Representatives of the Holdex Team reiterated that entering into a crucial partnership with the leaders of the crypto and blockchain segments is a high priority for their project:

At Holdex Finance, we attach great importance to partnerships; we strongly believe in the power of growing together.

To prevent HOLDEX token from inflation, the Holdex Finance team unlocks a new token for trading every three months with 10% unlocked in every round.