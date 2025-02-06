Historic Bitcoin Satoshi Statement Surfaces as Identity Mystery Deepens

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Bitcoin statement believed to have been made by Satoshi Nakamoto has resurfaced as fresh findings emerge regarding the enigmatic Bitcoin founder's identity.

In a post, Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo shared Satoshi Nakamoto's statement on the scarcity of Bitcoin made 15 years ago when Bitcoin was worth $0.01. The tweet highlights Satoshi's early remarks about Bitcoin's scarcity and potential to become a valued asset.

✨ Satoshi Nakamoto on the scarcity of #Bitcoin at $0.01, exactly 15 years ago. Only 21 million 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nZVj6EEH9L — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) February 6, 2025

On Feb. 6, 2010, when Bitcoin was worth a cent, Satoshi stated that the total supply of Bitcoin would never exceed 21 million coins, a feature that has remained a pillar of Bitcoin's value proposition.

The statement by Satoshi, "Eventually at most only 21 million for 6.8 billion people in the world," touched on Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million BTC.

Satoshi's statement has grown in significance over time as Bitcoin's value has risen, and it has come to be viewed as a store of value, similar to digital gold. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 0.45% in the last 24 hours to $98,664, with a market valuation of $1.95 trillion.

Satoshi's identity mystery deepens

The ongoing mystery surrounding Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity took another turn when Coinbase Director Conor Grogan revealed new findings.

In a tweet, Grogan revealed that he searched into Satoshi Nakamoto's wallets and went on to post a thread of new findings that he believes have not been previously reported.

Grogan speculated that Satoshi was last active on-chain in 2014 and may have utilized a Canadian Bitcoin exchange. Kraken may also know Satoshi's identity.

A Patoshi Mining Pattern set of addresses was recently cataloged by Arkham, while this cannot be definitively linked to Satoshi, there is good evidence.

In all, this research indicates that Satoshi owns 1.096 million BTC worth $108 billion. There are 24 documented outbound sends from these addresses, with the most prevalent destination address being 1PYYj, which got BTC from Cavirtex, a Canadian exchange. According to Grogan, this is the first documented on-chain transaction involving a Satoshi-linked wallet and a CEX.

This latest finding, according to Grogan, is the first set of evidence in years that might suggest that Len Sassaman was not Satoshi.