Advertisement
AD

    Here's When Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000, Per Samson Mow, Ripple Scores New Partnership in Europe, Shibarium Surges 3,436% in New Accounts in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Don’t miss anything in the quick-changing world of crypto with the latest news digest by U.Today!
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 16:19
    Here's When Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000, Per Samson Mow, Ripple Scores New Partnership in Europe, Shibarium Surges 3,436% in New Accounts in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared summaries of the top three news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!

    Here's when Bitcoin will hit $100,000, according to Samson Mow

    In a recent X post, Samson Mow, CEO at Jan3 known for his "$1 million per Bitcoin" prediction, opined on when the crypto community might expect the flagship asset to hit the $100,000 price level. According to Mow, for BTC to hit the long-awaited "$0.1 million," it first of all needs to surpass its previous all-time high. Then, the CEO proceeds, a recursive Bitcoin demand shock will kick in, which will push the king crypto to $100,000. As a reminder, Bitcoin managed to reach the value of over $73,000 in March this year; at the moment of writing, BTC is changing hands at $71,363, up 0.67% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

    Ripple scores major partnership in Europe

    In a significant development, Ripple fintech giant has inked a partnership with Clear Junction, a U.K.-based payment company. Aсcording to the announcement, as part of the partnership, Clear Junction will enable instant and secure GBP and EUR-denominated payout coverage for Ripple’s payment customers. Cassie Craddock, managing director at Ripple, stated that Clear Junction is "a great fit" for the company, since it was able to support all of its existing use cases. "We are excited to bring Clear Junction into our network, and we see this as merely the start of our relationship,” she concluded.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Shiba Inu: Crucial Telegram Alert Issued to SHIB Holders, Here's Reason
    Breaking: Robinhood to Buy Crypto Giant Bitstamp
    $1.5 Billion in AUM, Major Trends for 2024-2025 and Market-Making Across Three Bull Runs: Interview With CLS Global CEO Filipp Veselov
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Warning to XRP Community

    Related
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 13:53
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium skyrockets 3,436% in new accounts in 24 hours

    According to the latest data from Shibariumscan, Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution, saw an incredible surge in new accounts overnight; as can be seen on the chart, the number of new accounts surged from 30 on June 3 to 1,031 on June 4. This represents 3,436% growth in just 24 hours. The achievement occurs amid concerns about Shibarium's declining activity and attention; however, the negative narrative has quickly shifted after a rapid change within a single day. Along with an increase in new accounts, the Shibarium network saw a rise in transaction volume as well, which went from 4,751 to 8,527. This indicates 80% growth in transaction activity over the same period.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #Ripple News #Shibarium #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image 310 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Disappears into Unknown After Robinhood News Hits
    Jun 06, 2024 - 16:14
    310 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Disappears into Unknown After Robinhood News Hits
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Bulls Eye Long-Overdue Price Rebound
    Jun 06, 2024 - 16:14
    XRP Bulls Eye Long-Overdue Price Rebound
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Mastercard Users Can Now Buy XRP, SHIB and Other Coins on Binance Once Again
    Jun 06, 2024 - 16:14
    Mastercard Users Can Now Buy XRP, SHIB and Other Coins on Binance Once Again
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    AD