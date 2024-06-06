Here's When Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000, Per Samson Mow, Ripple Scores New Partnership in Europe, Shibarium Surges 3,436% in New Accounts in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared summaries of the top three news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!

Here's when Bitcoin will hit $100,000, according to Samson Mow

In a recent X post , Samson Mow, CEO at Jan3 known for his "$1 million per Bitcoin" prediction, opined on when the crypto community might expect the flagship asset to hit the $100,000 price level. According to Mow, for BTC to hit the long-awaited "$0.1 million," it first of all needs to surpass its previous all-time high. Then, the CEO proceeds, a recursive Bitcoin demand shock will kick in, which will push the king crypto to $100,000. As a reminder, Bitcoin managed to reach the value of over $73,000 in March this year; at the moment of writing, BTC is changing hands at $71,363, up 0.67% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

Ripple scores major partnership in Europe

In a significant development, Ripple fintech giant has inked a partnership with Clear Junction, a U.K.-based payment company. Aсcording to the announcement , as part of the partnership, Clear Junction will enable instant and secure GBP and EUR-denominated payout coverage for Ripple’s payment customers. Cassie Craddock, managing director at Ripple, stated that Clear Junction is "a great fit" for the company, since it was able to support all of its existing use cases. "We are excited to bring Clear Junction into our network, and we see this as merely the start of our relationship,” she concluded.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium skyrockets 3,436% in new accounts in 24 hours