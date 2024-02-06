Advertisement
AD

Here's How Much XRP Hacker Managed to Sell Before Accounts Got Frozen

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP hacker quick enough to sell tens of millions worth of assets despite quick action from exchange
Tue, 6/02/2024 - 10:22
Here's How Much XRP Hacker Managed to Sell Before Accounts Got Frozen
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple's cofounder fell victim to a security breach that led to the unauthorized sale of over 200 million XRP. The transactions, which occurred between 11:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. UTC, resulted in a net sell-off of nearly 100 million XRP, primarily on the exchanges Binance and OKX. This series of large-scale disposals culminated in a significant net outflow in the XRP Spot Cumulative Volume Delta, which tracks the net buying and selling pressure.

Advertisement

The value of the XRP lost in this illicit sell-off is substantial. Based on the CVD's net sell-off figure, and considering XRP's average market price during the time of the transactions, it is estimated that the hacker managed to liquidate tens of millions of dollars worth of XRP before the accounts were immobilized. 

XRP Spot CVD
Source: Kaiko Research

The freeze on the hacker's accounts was a reactive measure to curb further unauthorized liquidations, but not before a considerable sum was siphoned off.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 282%, But Don't Celebrate Yet

This incident casts a shadow over the XRP market, raising concerns about security and the swift action required to mitigate such exploits. However, the market's reaction has been somewhat restrained, indicating a maturing landscape that is learning to weather such storms with more resilience.

Turning to the price analysis of XRP, the asset has faced downward pressure amid these events. XRP has been trading with a bearish bias, recently hovering around the support level of $0.5. 

A breach below this support could potentially lead to further declines, with the next critical support level lying at $0.5. On the upside, resistance is forming near $0.5692, which XRP would need to surpass to signal any potential recovery.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple Shifts 202 Million XRP Amid Negative XRP Sentiment
2024/02/06 10:19
Ripple Shifts 202 Million XRP Amid Negative XRP Sentiment
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin Witnesses Historical Holder Growth Amid DOGE Price Turmoil
2024/02/06 10:19
Dogecoin Witnesses Historical Holder Growth Amid DOGE Price Turmoil
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 282%, But Don't Celebrate Yet
2024/02/06 10:19
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 282%, But Don't Celebrate Yet
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Lista DAO Unveils Cosmic Adventure Challenge and Rebrand in Strategic Push
Heroes of Mavia Surpasses 1 Million Downloads, Dominates Global App Store Rankings Before Token Launch
Taraxa Launches $10 Million Grant Program for its blockDAG Ecosystem
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Here's How Much XRP Hacker Managed to Sell Before Accounts Got Frozen
Ripple Shifts 202 Million XRP Amid Negative XRP Sentiment
Dogecoin Witnesses Historical Holder Growth Amid DOGE Price Turmoil
Show all