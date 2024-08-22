GT Protocol Introduces AI-powered Trading Tool

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite the mixed reputation of crypto among many skeptics, the general interest in digital assets continues to grow among both retail and institutional investors.

Advertisement

While investing in traditional assets isn’t the simplest process, entering the crypto investing space can be especially daunting, especially for retail investors, the process can be daunting. These investors have two options when looking to get into the digital asset market: Crypto brokers or centralized exchanges. Though crypto brokers simplify the buying process, they come with high fees, limited options and potential privacy concerns. Centralized exchanges offer a wide selection of tokens and streamlined trading but present security risks and complexity.

Compounding the challenge is the abundance of misinformation circulating on social media, making it difficult for newcomers to educate themselves and invest wisely. These obstacles threaten the mainstream adoption of crypto as many potential investors are deterred by a steep learning curve.

GT Protocol aims to change this by providing a seamless user experience powered by advanced AI algorithms. The platform offers an all-in-one AI assistant that helps with trading advice, portfolio management and more. GT Protocol's app integrates centralized finance, decentralized finance and NFTs in a noncustodial setting, ensuring security and transparency while offering efficient algorithmic trading tools.

Through its conversational AI assistant, users can easily access insights and make investment decisions. For instance, users can ask for the top-performing tokens over the last 10 days and make purchases directly through the chatbot, creating a more user-friendly experience compared to traditional exchanges.

GT Protocol launched earlier this year with the help of ChainGPT’s IDO launchpad, with the mission of connecting users with crypto’s most profitable and risk-managed investment instruments. Since then, GT Protocol has developed several strategic partnerships, most notably with asset-agnostic, peer-to-peer money transfer and payment protocol Kima.

Kima’s cross-chain capabilities enhance GT Protocol's platform, allowing smooth cross-border transactions using the $GTAI token. The latter also supports governance voting, staking and access to smart contract-driven funds.

As a utility token, $GTAI holders are eligible to participate in GT Protocol’s DAO governance votes, influencing the GT ecosystem’s development strategy. The ecosystem currently enables staking via $GTAI, access to crypto opportunities with smart contract-driven funds and pools, and features APIs and SDKs to integrate its blockchain AI execution tech and Web3 investment marketplace with third-party Web3 and Web2 platforms and apps.

To encourage nonnative and novice crypto traders to explore within a safe, low-risk environment, GT Protocol has deployed a revenue-generation fee business model in place of an outdated subscription-based model. This means users only get charged when revenue is generated.

According to the company, this technology aims to unlock the interest of mainstream audiences who don’t have the time or patience to tolerate the learning curve. This could potentially lead to a broader adoption of digital assets and bring new types of investors to the crypto market.