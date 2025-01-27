Advertisement
    GRVT Hits $1.3 Billion in 30 Days Since Launch

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    New-gen cryptocurrency exchange GRVT logs $1.3 billion in net trading volume, onboards over 33,000 users
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 16:20
    GRVT Hits $1.3 Billion in 30 Days Since Launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    GRVT (pronounced “gravity”), the world's first regulated decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully completed the first month of its alpha mainnet. The platform onboarded over 33,000 KYC-verified customers and released six novel features.

    GRVT crypto exchange reaches $1.3 billion trading volume in 30 days

    According to the official statement by its team, GRVT, a hybrid cryptocurrency exchange, celebrates its first month of alpha mainnet operations. During this period, the exchange handled $1.3 billion in aggregated trading volume across various pairs.

    The exchange managed to onboard 33,266  users with successfully completed "Know your customer" checks. Despite initial doubts about a compliant hybrid DEX, GRVT's traction has proven that user growth and compliance can coexist.

    The exchange's CEO, Hong Yea, stressed that the bold start demonstrates the massive vision of his team and its major accomplishments ahead of the product:

    30 days is just the start. It doesn’t define the next 10 years of GRVT. It’s clear we’re building something truly transformative, and we’ll keep building the hard way, until the day that our finance can be trustless and self-custodial.

    Also, in its inaugural alpha mainnet epoch, the GRVT team shipped over six new features, including configurable leverage, cross-chain bridging, PnL tracking and more.

    Daily active trader count exceeds 1,000

    In GRVT, the daily active trader (DAT) metric is among the highest for a DEX’s first 30 days, with recent numbers crossing 1,000 - a major milestone.

    As covered by U.Today previously, GRVT is building a hybrid orderbook-based CeDeFi designed to merge the benefits of non-custodial and regulated services.

    Its mainnet launch in December 2024 reached an eight-figure trading volume in minutes from the start of operations.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

