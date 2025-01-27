GRVT Hits $1.3 Billion in 30 Days Since Launch

Advertisement

GRVT (pronounced “gravity”), the world's first regulated decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully completed the first month of its alpha mainnet. The platform onboarded over 33,000 KYC-verified customers and released six novel features.

GRVT crypto exchange reaches $1.3 billion trading volume in 30 days

According to the official statement by its team, GRVT, a hybrid cryptocurrency exchange, celebrates its first month of alpha mainnet operations. During this period, the exchange handled $1.3 billion in aggregated trading volume across various pairs.

The exchange managed to onboard 33,266 users with successfully completed "Know your customer" checks. Despite initial doubts about a compliant hybrid DEX, GRVT's traction has proven that user growth and compliance can coexist.

The exchange's CEO, Hong Yea, stressed that the bold start demonstrates the massive vision of his team and its major accomplishments ahead of the product:

30 days is just the start. It doesn’t define the next 10 years of GRVT. It’s clear we’re building something truly transformative, and we’ll keep building the hard way, until the day that our finance can be trustless and self-custodial.

Also, in its inaugural alpha mainnet epoch, the GRVT team shipped over six new features, including configurable leverage, cross-chain bridging, PnL tracking and more.

Daily active trader count exceeds 1,000

In GRVT, the daily active trader (DAT) metric is among the highest for a DEX’s first 30 days, with recent numbers crossing 1,000 - a major milestone.

As covered by U.Today previously, GRVT is building a hybrid orderbook-based CeDeFi designed to merge the benefits of non-custodial and regulated services.

Its mainnet launch in December 2024 reached an eight-figure trading volume in minutes from the start of operations.