Groundbreaking Text-Predicting AI Says It’s Impossible to Stop Bitcoin

News
Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:38
Alex Dovbnya
OpenAI's GPT-3 says it's no longer possible to stop Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

 

While Bitcoin naysayers keep adding new obituaries, artificial intelligence appears to think that the crypto king is here to stay.   

A viral tweet written by GPT-3, the astonishing text-generating model created by San Francisco-based OpenAI, says that’s it’s now impossible to stop Bitcoin.

“I think it is no longer possible to stop Bitcoin, but I also think it is no longer possible for Bitcoin to stop.”

AI can be mean, too  

The tweet, which sounds like something written by your regular crypto Twitter influencer, was generated by with the help of an application developed by Azuro co-founder Sushant Kumar.

Based on the incredibly powerful GPT-3 language model, it is able to write almost indistinguishably from a human.        

After tinkering with the model for a bit longer, we found out that the app is also capable of saying some not-so-flattering things about the world’s leading cryptocurrency. On one occasion, it channeled crypto baron John McAfee by calling BTC “money of the past.”

image by https://thoughts.sushant-kumar.com/bitcoin

No matter what your bias is, the tech community cannot get enough of GPT-3. Earlier this month, a blog post about how this language model is going to be the biggest thing since Bitcoin went viral because a major plot twist -- it was actually put together by OpenAI’s flagship transformer.         

Related
John McAfee Says Bitcoin Is Not the Future and Explains Why

A myriad of use cases   

The ginormous language model, which became available for private beta testing in July, boasts 175 bln parameters, spans an enormous amount of training data. 

Apart from tweeting about anything, GBT-3 is able to code, write fiction, translate texts, or talk to historical figures.

As reported by U.Today, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin predicted that AI could drastically change programming jobs in the future, but GBT-3 is unlikely to be used for writing smart contracts since it’s still prone to errors.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
6 days ago

Each Time Bitcoin Rose Above $10,000, It Then Printed Big Fall—How Far Will BTC Plunge Now? Asks Peter Schiff
Yuri Molchan
News
4 days ago

Philippines Eye Issuing Its Own Crypto Following Japan, China and Other Major Countries
Yuri Molchan
News
2 days ago

CryptoTrader.Tax Co-Founder Tells Crypto Current Host About His Naughty Bitcoin Usage in College
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings