Advertisement
AD

    Grayscale Chooses These 5 Cryptocurrencies for New AI Fund

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Grayscale just picked five hot cryptocurrencies for its new AI fund — find out which ones made the cut
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 15:55
    Grayscale Chooses These 5 Cryptocurrencies for New AI Fund
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Grayscale Investments, currently the biggest crypto asset manager in the world, has launched its new decentralized artificial intelligence fund, Grayscale AI. This fund gives investors access to a handpicked selection of cryptocurrencies, leading the way in decentralized AI, says the official press release.

    Related
    Horror Legend Stephen King Issues 'Hurricane' AI Tweet
    Thu, 07/11/2024 - 15:55
    Horror Legend Stephen King Issues 'Hurricane' AI Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Who made it?

    The five cryptocurrencies chosen were Bittensor (TAO), Filecoin (FIL), Livepeer (LPT), Near (NEAR) and Render (RNDR). Grayscale is positioning itself as a major player in the growing decentralized AI space, with each of these assets tackling important issues like data storage and artificial intelligence service development.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000
    Craig Wright Issues Epic 'Not Satoshi' Notice
    Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's Catch
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Related
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) AI Statement
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 08:42
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) AI Statement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Filecoin and Near focus on building the necessary infrastructure for decentralized AI, offering scalable and secure data solutions. Livepeer and Render are all about AI-driven applications, with Livepeer specializing in video transcoding and 3D rendering. Bittensor aims to create a decentralized network to make AI more accessible to everyone.

    What's the goal?

    Grayscale’s move to invest in decentralized AI highlights a rising belief in the huge potential of artificial intelligence, and probably the emerging greed of investors to capitalize on this trend. By doing this, Grayscale itself is riding this AI wave.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Message to XRP Community
    Thu, 07/11/2024 - 12:06
    Ripple CTO Issues Critical AI Message to XRP Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    This should not be surprising as the tech and market evolve and the funds want to keep up with new trends and opportunities, making it an investment option for interested investors. It is worth mentioning, however, that the Grayscale AI fund will be open only to accredited investors.

    #AI #Grayscale News #Grayscale
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for July 17
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:49
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image DOGE Price Prediction for July 17
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:49
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin Price Surge Past $66,000
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:49
    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin Price Surge Past $66,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas
    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Grayscale Chooses These 5 Cryptocurrencies for New AI Fund
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 17
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 17
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD