Grayscale Chooses These 5 Cryptocurrencies for New AI Fund

Grayscale Investments, currently the biggest crypto asset manager in the world, has launched its new decentralized artificial intelligence fund, Grayscale AI. This fund gives investors access to a handpicked selection of cryptocurrencies, leading the way in decentralized AI, says the official press release.

Who made it?

The five cryptocurrencies chosen were Bittensor (TAO), Filecoin (FIL), Livepeer (LPT), Near (NEAR) and Render (RNDR). Grayscale is positioning itself as a major player in the growing decentralized AI space, with each of these assets tackling important issues like data storage and artificial intelligence service development.

Filecoin and Near focus on building the necessary infrastructure for decentralized AI, offering scalable and secure data solutions. Livepeer and Render are all about AI-driven applications, with Livepeer specializing in video transcoding and 3D rendering. Bittensor aims to create a decentralized network to make AI more accessible to everyone.

What's the goal?

Grayscale’s move to invest in decentralized AI highlights a rising belief in the huge potential of artificial intelligence, and probably the emerging greed of investors to capitalize on this trend. By doing this, Grayscale itself is riding this AI wave.

This should not be surprising as the tech and market evolve and the funds want to keep up with new trends and opportunities, making it an investment option for interested investors. It is worth mentioning, however, that the Grayscale AI fund will be open only to accredited investors.