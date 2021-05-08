Grayscale Acquires More MANA, LPT, LINK, FIL

Major cryptocurrency fund Grayscale has added large amount of MANA and smaller ones of LPT, LINK and FIL altcoins, enlarging its crypto holdings

Grayscale Investments, subsidiary of Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), has added more MANA, LPT, LINK and FIL coins, according to the recent data.

Grayscale buys more altcoins for its trusts

Large cryptocurrency fund Grayscale has bought more altcoins to add to its recently launched crypto trusts – MANA, LPT, FIL and LINK.

The purchases have been made in the past twenty-four hours, according to the data from the analytics platform Bybt.

The biggest amount of crypto it has purchased is that of MANA – 16,710 tokens.

The table on the website shows that Grayscale has been buying more of these cryptocurrencies in the past week and past thirty days overall.

The total amount of crypto assets under management of Grayscale is now worth $51.41 billion, as per Bybt.

Earlier this week, LINK soared to a new all-time high, exceeded the $50 mark.

Image via Bybt

Digital Currency Group keeps purchasing GBTC

As covered by U.Today earlier, the parent company of Grayscale, DCG run by Barry Silbert, continues to follow its plan of repurchasing Grayscale’s GBTC shares.

According to the recent report, DCG bought 1,695,217 shares in March as part of its $250 million repurchase programme.

However, Bitcoin Trust’s GBTC keeps trading at a discount. At the time of writing, it is equal to -12.62 percent.