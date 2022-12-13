Goldman Sachs Predicts Gold Will Outperform Bitcoin

Tue, 12/13/2022 - 08:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Major U.S. banking institution has called Bitcoin's value proposition into question
Goldman Sachs Predicts Gold Will Outperform Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Goldman Sachs, one of the largest U.S. banks by assets under management, believes that gold will outshine Bitcoin in the long term since it is a superior portfolio diversifier.

The banking giant argues that the yellow metal is less susceptible to monetary tightening.

Moreover, gold actually has use cases that are not based on purely speculative trading.

Back in 2020, Grayscale, the largest cryptocurrency asset manager, launched its very first ad campaign on TV that urged investors to drop gold in favor of Bitcoin. The campaign, which portrayed the lustrous metal as bulky and outdated, ruffled the feathers of many gold bugs, including Bitcoin nemesis Peter Schiff.

Despite being persistently marketed as the digital version of gold and a hedge against inflation, the largest cryptocurrency was performing in line with other risky assets after the U.S. Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates. Bitcoin is now down 75% from its lifetime peak.

According to Goldman, Bitcoin is actually trading like a volatile high-growth tech stock, meaning that the "inflation hedge" narrative has failed to materialize.

The bank has questioned the alleged utility of the largest cryptocurrency, arguing that it is "a solution looking for a problem."

Related
Yardeni Research Says Crypto Collapse Hasn’t Had Dire Consequences
As reported by U.Today, Goldman Sachs is willing to invest a substantial sum of money into bargain crypto firms amid the cryptocurrency crash.

In May, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that he was bullish on blockchain.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details
12/13/2022 - 09:13
Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here's How Cryptocurrency Market May Rally by 10% Today, Based on JPMorgan Prediction
12/13/2022 - 08:17
Here's How Cryptocurrency Market May Rally by 10% Today, Based on JPMorgan Prediction
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Yardeni Research Says Crypto Collapse Hasn’t Had Dire Consequences
12/13/2022 - 06:22
Yardeni Research Says Crypto Collapse Hasn’t Had Dire Consequences
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya