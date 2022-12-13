Yardeni Research Says Crypto Collapse Hasn’t Had Dire Consequences

Cryptocurrencies and other bubbles collapsed without dire consequences, according to Yardeni Research

According to Yardeni Research , the collapse of cryptocurrencies and other bubbles hasn’t had a destabilizing effect on the broader economy.

The consultancy says that the bubble in everything has burst without significant consequences.

The transition to relative normalcy has been “surprisingly smooth,” Yardeni says.

Even though there is still a possibility that lags in monetary policy could destabilize financial markets next year, the firm doesn’t think that it will be the case.

In late November, Edward Yardeni, the president of Yardeni Research, predicted that there would be no hard landing since bond yields were signaling a bottom for stocks.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Yardeni also predicted that the U.S. could avoid a recession next year. The analyst believes that there is 40% of a soft landing.