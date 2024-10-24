Advertisement
    Golden Cross May Rocket Bitcoin Price to $100,000, Says Analyst

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    As Bitcoin's golden cross approaches, crypto analyst Eljaboom teases potential surge to $100,000
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 14:40
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The price of major cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) could soon reach six figures if this pattern plays out as expected. The vision of crypto investor and analyst, known in the community by the nickname Eljaboom, suggests such a possible development.

    Thus, reacting to the approaching golden cross on the hourly chart of Bitcoin, Eljaboom asked his audience whether they think it is possible for the main cryptocurrency to reach the coveted $100,000 mark. In addition, the analyst outlined the path that the price of BTC could take if such a scenario were to materialize. 

    It is necessary to note that the golden cross is a crossing of moving averages, when a smaller moving average, such as the 50-day one, crosses a larger one, such as the 200-day for example, from below to above. However, when the opposite occurs, it is called a death cross.

    Bitcoin crosses

    The last time the price of Bitcoin formed a golden cross was in November last year, at a price of around $33,000 per BTC. After its formation, the major cryptocurrency soared more than 116%, reaching a high of $74,000 in March 2024, a new all-time high.

    Prior to the formation of the death cross in August 2024, the price of BTC rose 77.5%, with the golden cross ending at $61,000 per Bitcoin.

    While a golden cross may indeed precede a rise in the price of Bitcoin, it by no means means that a six-figure value will be reached in a single candle. The cryptocurrency market is still subject to serious manipulation and is flooded with big players, who do not need extra passengers on their way to $100,000. 

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

