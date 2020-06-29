Gemini Co-Founder Cameron Winklevoss Names Bullish Case for Bitcoin

News
Mon, 06/29/2020 - 16:23
Alex Dovbnya
Cameron Winklevoss believes that Bitcoin critics have no clue what’s happening to the U.S. Dollar
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

Cameron Winklevoss, the CEO of Gemini, has just taken to Twitter to caution Bitcoin naysayers about their lack of understanding of what was happening to the U.S. dollar.      

In the tweet, Winklevoss obviously alludes to the main mantra of Bitcoin evangelists who believe that the rapid depreciation of greenbacks would lead to another bull run. 

image by @winklevoss

Related
17 Trillion Reasons Why You Should Own Bitcoin, According to Gemini Boss Cameron Winklevoss

The greenback is on the cusp of another cycle  

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) started this week on a cold note, dipping by more than 0.40 percent to an intraday low of 97.11. 

image by tradingview.com

It has since recovered from its during the current trading session and surged back in the green.   

According to Julius Baer Group’s technical analyst Mensur Pocinci the currency the greenback is now on the verge of another major cycle after five years of flat performance:

'The currency has been flat since Q1 2015, during which time it has made three attempts to start a new trend and failed. Now, after five years of flat performance, a new long-term trend is likely to start.'

As reported by U.Today, Gold Bullion International co-founder Dan Tapiero predicted ‘a big drop in USD’ against the Euro.

This, according to Tapiero, could be bullish for both Bitcoin and gold that thrive off the dollar’s weakness.

Related
Winklevoss Twins: Facebook Cryptocurrency Is ‘Cool’, Gemini Will Be as Successful as Amazon

Sorry Bitcoiners, deflation is more likely

A myriad of Bitcoin proponents, from Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital to 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki, continues to parrot that recent money printing and the subsequent devaluation of the dollar would be bullish for Bitcoin.

However, the narrative is slowly crumbling since the Federal Reserve Predicts that deflation is actually a more likely scenario than inflation (76.3 percent), according to a tweet posted by Reuters journalist Ritvik Carvalho.
 

image by @ritvikcarvalho

 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 minutes ago

IOTA Announces Three Phases That Will Lead to Coordicide Release

Alex Dovbnya
News
4 hours ago

Billionaire Mark Cuban Still Prefers Bananas Over Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 hours ago

Fear Rises of Black Thursday Reoccurring With Bitcoin Collapse, Analyst Says
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies