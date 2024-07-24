    Gabor Gurbacs Raises Ethereum ETF Risk Management and Security Concerns

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Gabor Gurbacs believes it is not wise to put all your eggs in one basket
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 8:27
    Gabor Gurbacs Raises Ethereum ETF Risk Management and Security Concerns
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase is the asset holder of eight out of nine ETH ETFs and ten out of eleven spot Bitcoin ETFs. Though Gabor Gurbacs, the strategic advisor for Tether, raises serious concerns about the risk management and judgment of fund issuers, the Coinbases security team is unquestionably top-notch.

    Advertisement

    Boards and risk management committees that find it appropriate to place so many of the assets of ETFs in the hands of one company raises concerns about their judgment. The inherent risk of giving one custodian control over practically all assets on the ETF market is the basis of Gurbacs' criticism.

    Related
    Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Very Solid” Inflows
    Wed, 07/24/2024 - 06:14
    Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Very Solid” Inflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Is XRP Golden Cross Incoming? Bitcoin (BTC) to Paint Head and Shoulders Pattern, Solana (SOL) Path to $200: What's Next?
    Ethereum ETFs Top $1 Billion in Trading Volume as ETH Price Underperforms
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    'Bitcoin Fixes Nothing': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Challenged by Peter Schiff

    Given that there have been problems in the exchange area in the past, he implies that there is a chance that something will go wrong. His position is that an excessive amount of reliance on one party puts the market as a whole at intolerable risk. Gurbacs is extremely concerned about the safety of even conventional assets with most issuers, because of his recent experiences. 

    However, despite his criticism, Gurbacs admits to having previously supported Coinbase by referring important clients there.

    Related
    Peter Schiff Claims Bitcoin Can “Easily” Collapse to $3K if This Happens
    Wed, 07/24/2024 - 05:21
    Peter Schiff Claims Bitcoin Can “Easily” Collapse to $3K if This Happens
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Gurbacs concurs with some followers who claim that Wall Street favors extreme centralization, pointing to a larger industry trend that prioritizes control over diversified risk management.

    Centralizing assets under one custodian can be risky, particularly in the still-evolving and relatively new cryptocurrency industry. Despite the strength of Coinbase's security measures, systemic vulnerabilities may arise from the company's reliance on only one provider. These risks would be reduced by distributing the exposure among several safe entities through diversified custodianship.

    #Ethereum ETF #Gabor Gurbacs
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Very Solid” Inflows
    Jul 24, 2024 - 8:20
    Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Very Solid” Inflows
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Peter Schiff Claims Bitcoin Can “Easily” Collapse to $3K if This Happens
    Jul 24, 2024 - 8:20
    Peter Schiff Claims Bitcoin Can “Easily” Collapse to $3K if This Happens
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Is XRP Golden Cross Incoming? Bitcoin (BTC) to Paint Head and Shoulders Pattern, Solana (SOL) Path to $200: What's Next?
    Jul 24, 2024 - 8:20
    Is XRP Golden Cross Incoming? Bitcoin (BTC) to Paint Head and Shoulders Pattern, Solana (SOL) Path to $200: What's Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the WILDCOIN (WILDCOIN) Listing and Join the Deposit and Trading Carnival on XT!
    Magnify Cash Launches DeFi Protocol and Announces $MAG Token Fair Launch
    Sui Builders Now to Run on AWS Blockchain Node Runners
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Gabor Gurbacs Raises Ethereum ETF Risk Management and Security Concerns
    Ethereum ETFs Debut with “Very Solid” Inflows
    Peter Schiff Claims Bitcoin Can “Easily” Collapse to $3K if This Happens
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD