Fusionist (ACE) Token Ignites 20% Rally on Binance and OKX Debut: Details

In a thrilling turn of events, the Fusionist (ACE) token has experienced a remarkable 20% surge in value within the last 24 hours, propelled by its recent listings on two major cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance and OKX. The current price of ACE stands at $14.61, with a market cap reaching an impressive $312,294,752.

OKX listing accelerates ACE's momentum

OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, made a major announcement today regarding the listing of ACE/USDT on its perpetual futures market. This move grants users the ability to trade ACE with leverage of up to 50x, effective from 7:30 a.m. (UTC) on Dec. 18. Additionally, margin trading and Simple Earn functionality for the ACE token are scheduled to be activated at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) on Dec. 19.

The ACE token, native to the Endurance blockchain, found its place on the OKX platform, adding to the excitement surrounding Fusionist's Web3 game . The game, set in a dystopian future, promises an engaging universe where players can explore, battle and trade, contributing to the growing ecosystem of decentralized applications.

Binance Futures launches ACE perpetual contract

Simultaneously, Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, joined the celebration by introducing the ACE Perpetual Contract on its Futures platform. Set to launch at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) on Dec. 18, the USDⓈ-M ACE perpetual contract offers users the opportunity to trade ACE with leverage up to 50x.

In addition, Binance Convert users can now engage in ACE trading against BTC, USDT and various other tokens with zero fees. This development follows Binance's recent inclusion of ACE as the 40th project on Binance Launchpool. The Launchpool allowed users to stake BNB and FDUSD in separate pools, enabling them to farm ACE tokens over a period of five days, which started on Dec. 13.

Binance officially listed ACE at 6:00 a.m.(UTC) on Dec. 18, opening trading with ACE/BTC, ACE/USDT, ACE/BNB, ACE/FDUSD and ACE/TRY trading pairs. The inclusion of the Seed Tag to ACE further solidifies its presence on the Binance platform .

The ACE community eagerly awaits the unfolding of events as the token gains traction on two major exchanges. Recent developments on both OKX and Binance contribute to the broader narrative of Fusionist's potential in the decentralized gaming space, emphasizing the growing recognition of blockchain-based games within the broader crypto ecosystem.