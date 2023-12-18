Advertisement
AD

Fusionist (ACE) Token Ignites 20% Rally on Binance and OKX Debut: Details

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
This development comes on heels of Binance's addition of ACE as 40th Binance Launchpool project
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 11:16
Fusionist (ACE) Token Ignites 20% Rally on Binance and OKX Debut: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a thrilling turn of events, the Fusionist (ACE) token has experienced a remarkable 20% surge in value within the last 24 hours, propelled by its recent listings on two major cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance and OKX. The current price of ACE stands at $14.61, with a market cap reaching an impressive $312,294,752.

Advertisement

OKX listing accelerates ACE's momentum

OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, made a major announcement today regarding the listing of ACE/USDT on its perpetual futures market. This move grants users the ability to trade ACE with leverage of up to 50x, effective from 7:30 a.m. (UTC) on Dec. 18. Additionally, margin trading and Simple Earn functionality for the ACE token are scheduled to be activated at 6:00 a.m. (UTC) on Dec. 19.

The ACE token, native to the Endurance blockchain, found its place on the OKX platform, adding to the excitement surrounding Fusionist's Web3 game. The game, set in a dystopian future, promises an engaging universe where players can explore, battle and trade, contributing to the growing ecosystem of decentralized applications.

Binance Futures launches ACE perpetual contract

Simultaneously, Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, joined the celebration by introducing the ACE Perpetual Contract on its Futures platform. Set to launch at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) on Dec. 18, the USDⓈ-M ACE perpetual contract offers users the opportunity to trade ACE with leverage up to 50x.

Advertisement

In addition, Binance Convert users can now engage in ACE trading against BTC, USDT and various other tokens with zero fees. This development follows Binance's recent inclusion of ACE as the 40th project on Binance Launchpool. The Launchpool allowed users to stake BNB and FDUSD in separate pools, enabling them to farm ACE tokens over a period of five days, which started on Dec. 13.

Binance officially listed ACE at 6:00 a.m.(UTC) on Dec. 18, opening trading with ACE/BTC, ACE/USDT, ACE/BNB, ACE/FDUSD and ACE/TRY trading pairs. The inclusion of the Seed Tag to ACE further solidifies its presence on the Binance platform.

The ACE community eagerly awaits the unfolding of events as the token gains traction on two major exchanges. Recent developments on both OKX and Binance contribute to the broader narrative of Fusionist's potential in the decentralized gaming space, emphasizing the growing recognition of blockchain-based games within the broader crypto ecosystem.

#Binance #OKX
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Crypto Bloodbath: $130 Million in Longs Destroyed as Bull Market Takes Break
2023/12/18 11:14
Crypto Bloodbath: $130 Million in Longs Destroyed as Bull Market Takes Break
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Rockets With Jaw-Dropping 338% Surge in Weekly Fund Inflows
2023/12/18 11:14
XRP Rockets With Jaw-Dropping 338% Surge in Weekly Fund Inflows
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 4.2 Trillion SHIB Moved as SHIB Price Drops 16.55%
2023/12/18 11:14
4.2 Trillion SHIB Moved as SHIB Price Drops 16.55%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Fusionist (ACE) Token Ignites 20% Rally on Binance and OKX Debut: Details
Fusionist (ACE) Token Ignites 20% Rally on Binance and OKX Debut: Details
Crypto Bloodbath: $130 Million in Longs Destroyed as Bull Market Takes Break
Crypto Bloodbath: $130 Million in Longs Destroyed as Bull Market Takes Break
XRP Rockets With Jaw-Dropping 338% Surge in Weekly Fund Inflows
XRP Rockets With Jaw-Dropping 338% Surge in Weekly Fund Inflows
4.2 Trillion SHIB Moved as SHIB Price Drops 16.55%
4.2 Trillion SHIB Moved as SHIB Price Drops 16.55%
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Metric to Watch in Drive Toward Bull Cycle
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Metric to Watch in Drive Toward Bull Cycle
Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Ends Speculation on His New Token
Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Ends Speculation on His New Token
Charles Hoskinson Ends It All With XRP Community: Unexpected Answer
Charles Hoskinson Ends It All With XRP Community: Unexpected Answer
Ripple Case No Longer Matters for XRP Holders, Expert Claims
Ripple Case No Longer Matters for XRP Holders, Expert Claims
BONK Faces Major Drawdown, Subtle Revival Plan Plotted
BONK Faces Major Drawdown, Subtle Revival Plan Plotted
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Epic $110 Million Whale Activity Amid 275% On-Chain Spike
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Epic $110 Million Whale Activity Amid 275% On-Chain Spike
Show all
Advertisement
AD